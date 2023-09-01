BYJU'S employees lose access to Salesforce, other data management tools over unpaid dues

Edtech firm ﻿BYJU'S﻿ has reportedly not cleared pending payments to Salesforce, Tableau, and Tooljet, and as a result, its employees have lost access to the CRM (customer relationship management) companies' data management tools.

The employees lost the access to the tools on August 31.

As per a report by Moneycontrol, BYJU'S has not cleared dues to Salesforce, Tableau, and Tooljet for about two months, according to a senior executive. The report added that the total vendor dues are between Rs 45 and Rs 50 crore.

The sudden discontinuation of these systems has disrupted BYJU'S' operations, according to employees.

Also, LeadSquared, which offers marketing automation and sales execution CRM solutions, has scaled back its services to the Byju Raveendran-led firm. Additionally, Orderhive, an ecommerce automation platform, will also suspend access to its services starting from September 1 due to non-payment of dues since December last year, the report further noted.

YourStory could not verify the report and has sent queries to BYJU'S.

Salesforce is a global customer relationship management (CRM) service platform that provides a complementary suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and application development.

Also, data visualisation software such as Tableau and Tooljet help businesses enhance their data visualisation and analytical capabilities.

Earlier this week, the Bengaluru-based firm had witnessed the departure of three senior executives, marking more exits from the troubled edtech firm as it faces a series of challenges.

The latest exits included Pratyusha Agarwal, BYJU’S Chief Business Officer; Himanshu Bajaj, Business Head of BYJU’S Tuition Centre; and Mukut Deepak, Business Head of Classes 4-10 Online and Home Tuitions.

The latest exits come after Cherian Thomas, Senior Vice President for International Business at BYJU'S, left the company to take on the role of CEO at Impending, a company specialising in software and mobile gaming apps.

The online learning company, which scaled to unprecedented growth during the pandemic-led lockdowns, has been bogged down by a myriad challenges.

BYJU'S is yet to file its financial statements for FY22 and FY23, which led to Deloitte resigning as its auditor in June earlier this year. It is also in conflict with lenders over a $1.2-billion term loan B and is in the mid of a dispute with US-based investment fund Davidson Kempner regarding its test prep unit Aakash.