From Office Boy to CEO: Dadasaheb Bhagat's success Journey Lauded by PM Modi

Dadasaheb Bhagat’s story isn’t just inspirational; it’s a testament to the resilience and tenacity that can propel a person from modest beginnings to unparalleled success. From a lowly office boy at Infosys to the CEO of two promising startups, his journey is a shining example of how hard work and determination can overcome even the most daunting obstacles.

Humble Beginnings

Raised in the small village of Beed, Maharashtra, Bhagat moved to Pune seeking employment after completing high school. Landing a job as an office boy at Infosys, he was tasked with serving tea and water to guests. But this was just the start for a man whose ambitions reached far beyond his humble station. Exposed to the world of IT, he grew fascinated with software and the corporate ecosystem. However, Bhagat knew he faced an uphill climb without a college degree.

Lifelong Learning

Unwilling to let circumstances dictate his destiny, Bhagat enrolled in evening animation and design classes while juggling his day job. His efforts bore fruit as he soon transitioned into a more specialised role in Mumbai, eventually relocating to Hyderabad for better opportunities. While working at a design firm, he learned Python and C++, leading him to identify a gap in the market for reusable design templates.

Entrepreneurial Leap and Challenges

It was this brilliant insight that birthed Ninthmotion, Bhagat's first startup. Even a debilitating car accident couldn't deter him; confined to a bed, he worked relentlessly to launch his venture. Within a short period, Ninthmotion attracted clients across the globe, including renowned entities like BBC Studios and 9XM music channel.

DooGraphics: The Second Innings

Emboldened by his early success, Bhagat founded DooGraphics, an online graphic design platform. However, the onset of COVID-19 forced him back to his village in Beed, where he ingeniously set up operations in a cattle shed with good 4G connectivity. In six months, the company had 10,000 active users, proving once again his knack for overcoming adversity.

National Recognition

Perhaps the icing on the cake was an acknowledgment from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2020. With his eyes now set on aligning with PM Modi's "Atmanirbhar Bharat" vision, Bhagat aims to scale DooGraphics into one of the world's leading design platforms.

Dadasaheb Bhagat’s journey from an office boy to a startup CEO is a masterclass in resilience, tenacity, and the transformative power of education and skill development. His story emphatically illustrates that your starting point is less significant than the journey and where you end up. In Bhagat’s own words, "Motivation is what gets you started, but discipline determines how far you will go," a mantra he has evidently lived by.