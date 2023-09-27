UN Goodwill Ambassador Dia Mirza has invested in ﻿BabyChakra﻿, a parenting community and baby care brand.





In her capacity, Mirza will lead BabyChakra in integrating sustainable and eco-friendly care practices into their product ranges, ensuring they use natural, dermatologically tested, toxin-free, and allergen-free ingredients while adhering to global safety standards, the company stated.





"Dia Mirza's passion for sustainable and clean care aligns perfectly with our vision of providing the safest and best possible care for mothers and babies. She has been an inspiring and globally respected advocate of all things good, clean label and sustainable and reflects the aspirations of mothers across India for something exponentially better for themselves, their families and the planet,” Naiyya Saggi, Group Co-founder, Good Glamm Group and CEO, Good Community, said.





Moreover, Mirza will connect with over 30 million mothers within the Good Community division, nurturing connections, sharing personal stories, understanding transformations, and providing care to mothers and children across the country.

"As a new mother, I have experienced the transformative journey of motherhood first-hand. I resonate with BabyChakra’s community-first mission to co-create the safest, cleanest label care for children. I am also inspired by the transparency that BabyChakra has fostered in India for the first time through its National Label Literacy campaign: Label Padho Moms," actor and UN Goodwill Ambassador Dia Mirza added.





BabyChakra, founded in 2015 by Naiyya Saggi, is a D2C babycare brand that connects 39 million mothers and 10,000 doctors across India, providing them with relevant information and personalised content.





The Mumbai-based startup was acquired by D2C cosmetic brand ﻿MyGlamm﻿ in August 2021.

In May 2022, it launched a range of phenoxyethanol-free, artificial fragrance-free, and organic active baby products co-created with mothers and doctors.