Best time to be in edtech: Infinity Learn CEO Ujjwal Singh; targets Rs 500 Cr revenue by 2025

Infinity Learn by Shri Chaitanya recently turned profitable—a rare edtech startup to achieve this feat—after earning Rs 100 crore in revenue.

Thimmaya Poojary1776 Stories
Best time to be in edtech: Infinity Learn CEO Ujjwal Singh; targets Rs 500 Cr revenue by 2025

Saturday September 23, 2023,

2 min Read

Edtech companies in India and across the globe are being bombarded with questions and concerns over their business model and practices, but Infinity Learn CEO Ujjwal Singh said it was the best time to be in the sector.

In a fireside chat with Shradha Sharma, Founder and CEO, YourStory at TechSparks 2023, Singh said there has been a huge change in consumer behaviour as students use technology for learning.

Also Read
K'taka govt wants to be largest purchaser of MSME products, services: Priyank Kharge

This is amply demonstrated in how Infinity Learn by Shri Chaitanya has grown its business in the last two years, touching a revenue of Rs 100 crore while also being profitable. This is a rarity in the edtech sector where one hears about the growing losses.

The Hyderabad-based company currently serves 750,000 students and targets one million learners by 2025.

Singh attributed this growth to the trust element as he remarked, “Education is a credibility business". He further explained that the core focus of Infinity Learn has always been on the learners or students as he believes once this is set everything else falls in place.

Edtech startups saw rapid growth during the lockdown when physical educational institutions and students moved to online learning. However, now edtech companies are downsizing their operations.

Infinity Learn, on the other hand, has taken a differentiated approach to how it will scale its business even with over one million learners on its platform. “We choose profitable scale over only scale,” said Singh.

Infinity Learn has always remained focused on the cost of acquisition of students. The edtech startup serves 750,000 learners and aims to take it to one million by 2025.

Given the strides Infinity Learn has made over the last two years, it is now targeting a revenue of Rs 500 crore by 2025.

Singh had a piece of advice for edtech entrepreneurs: always focus on the outcome. He was of the firm view that in the edtech segment, the first priority should always be on education and then followed by technology.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

