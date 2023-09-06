Unravelling the conundrum of India's property documents: The Encumbrance Certificate

Navigating the complicated process of land ownership and transactions in India can often be challenging given the layers of paperwork and the intricate terminologies involved. At the heart of this complexity lies a key document—the Encumbrance Certificate (EC).





Issued by the Stamps and Registrations Department across India, the EC provides a wealth of critical data pertaining to property ownership. This document is an essential tool for identifying any legal or financial burdens, or 'encumbrances', associated with a property, safeguarding all parties from future legal complications.





The gravitas of the Encumbrance Certificate is underpinned by several integral factors. Foremost among these is its role in confirming property ownership. The EC validates that the vendor indeed possesses the legal authority to sell the property. Additionally, it uncovers any pre-existing mortgages, playing a pivotal role in highlighting any outstanding financial obligations. In fact, according to data from the Reserve Bank of India, approximately 14% of the total non-food credit was allocated to housing in 2022, emphasising the need to identify any such financial commitments.





Beyond this, the EC provides a complete chronology of all monetary transactions associated with the property, thus facilitating a transparent transition of property title from one proprietor to another. Any discrepancies or ambiguities in this record could potentially trigger legal disputes. Lastly, the EC elucidates the property's scope and boundaries, ensuring potential buyers are not misled.





Given these compelling benefits, Encumbrance Certificates are indispensable to property transactions. They serve diverse purposes—from shielding both vendors and purchasers to aiding in the registration and mutation of the property post-transaction. Moreover, they assist financial institutions in conducting exhaustive due diligence on loan applications. A survey by the World Bank reveals that comprehensive property records such as EC significantly improve lending decisions.

Decoding the Encumbrance Certificate

An Encumbrance Certificate, upon close examination, unveils granular details about each transaction executed on a property within a defined time frame. It comprises:





Property description: The certificate outlines accurate information about the section of the property engaged in the transaction, encompassing the address (mandal, division, survey number, and plot number), the extent (area), and boundaries on all sides.

Date of property registration: The EC mentions the date when the property was officially registered at the Sub-Registrar Office (SRO).

Nature of the registered deed: The kind of deed registered for a specific transaction indicates the transaction's character, which could be a sale deed, mortgage deed, mortgage release deed, rectification deed, partition deed, or gift deed.

Guideline value: This value, also known as the circle rate, represents the property's worth as assessed by the local state government.

Consideration value: This value signifies the property's worth as cited in the registered deed.

Parties involved in the transaction: The certificate includes the names of the transaction's participants. The executants are the former property proprietors, while the claimants are the new owners.

Document number and year: The EC features the document number assigned by the SRO for the specific registration as well as the year of registration.

Sub-Registrar Office (SRO): The certificate states the name and code of the SRO where the deed was registered.





By methodically analysing the Encumbrance Certificate, one can gain an exhaustive understanding of the property's transactional history and pertinent details. A "nil EC" denotes that there were no transactions or encumbrances concerning the property during the period for which the EC was obtained. In such instances, it is advisable to either prolong the search duration or request a certified copy of the nil EC from the responsible SRO.





The EC is an invaluable tool for pinpointing potential property-related concerns. For example, by authenticating the seller's right to sell the property, the EC can confirm the current owner's identity. Moreover, any outstanding mortgages on the property can be uncovered by checking for mortgage deeds that do not have corresponding mortgage release deeds. Additionally, by tracing the sequence of title transfers, it ascertains that the claimant in one transaction becomes the executant in the subsequent transaction for a particular section of the property.





While the Encumbrance Certificate is not a panacea guaranteeing an unencumbered title, it is an irreplaceable step in the property purchase process. Its judicious use can prevent numerous potential problems related to property ownership.

(Sanjay Mandava is Founder and CEO of Landeed, a Bengaluru-based proptech startup.)