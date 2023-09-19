Menu
News

Press Trust of India8083 Stories
Khyaal and Tata 1mg Join hands to empower senior citizens with holistic healthcare solutions

Tuesday September 19, 2023,

2 min Read

Senior citizen apps Khyaal has announced its strategic partnership with digital health platform Tata 1mg. This collaboration marks a significant step towards enhancing the quality of life for senior citizens across India.

In this partnership, Khyaal and Tata 1mg will collaborate to provide comprehensive health and wellness services specifically designed for senior citizens. This joint effort encompasses the creation and delivery of workshops and informational sessions with the goal of fostering the health, vitality, and active lifestyles of older adults.

Founded in 2020 by Hemanshu Jain, Pritish Nelleri, and Alok Soni, Khyaal provides virtual services for the elderly through different subscription plans that cater to six broad care categories: emotional, essentials, nutritional, digital literacy, insurance, and medical. 

One of the key highlights of this partnership is the provision of safe, affordable, and convenient access to essential medications and diagnostic tests. Seniors would now be able to avail this service themselves from the comfort of their homes through the on-demand assistance feature on the Khyaal app. This ensures that senior citizens receive timely and hassle-free deliveries of their prescribed medicines and home sample collection for diagnostic tests, fostering greater independence and peace of mind.

Jain, CEO of Khyaal, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, and said, "This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission of enhancing the lives of our seniors through technology-led solutions."

Prateek Verma, Sr VP at Tata 1mg, remarked, "We are excited to join forces with Khyaal to address the unique healthcare needs of senior citizens. This partnership exemplifies our dedication to providing accessible and tailored healthcare solutions to all segments of society."

