Press Trust of India8069 Stories
Maruti Suzuki partners with Indian Bank to provide financing solutions to dealers

Thursday September 14, 2023,

1 min Read

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Thursday said it has partnered with Indian Bank to provide financing solutions to its dealers.

The two parties have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which will empower over 4,000 Maruti Suzuki dealerships across the country with comprehensive inventory funding options for their working capital requirements, the company said in a statement.

"This alliance with Indian Bank will strengthen relationships with dealer partners and ensure a seamless car buying experience for customers," Maruti Suzuki India Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Shashank Srivastava, said.

"The goal all along has been to work closely with Indian Bank in developing personalised offers and end-to-end working capital solutions for our dealer partners across the country," he said.

Indian Bank Executive Director Ashutosh Choudhury said the bank's supply-chain finance will provide easy access to working capital finance to Maruti Suzuki dealers, at favourable terms which will help drive their business growth.

