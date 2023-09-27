Celebrate National Crush Day 2023: A Tribute to Recycling and Sustainability

On September 27th, the world celebrates National Crush Day, emphasising the essence of recycling, particularly aluminum cans. It's a day to remember that recycling doesn't just keep our environment clean but also significantly reduces carbon emissions, conserves energy, and minimises waste.

Cans have an extensive history that stretches back to the late 18th century. When Napoleon sought a way to preserve food for his troops, it was Nicolas Alpert, a visionary Frenchman, who introduced the sterilisation process, laying the foundation for the canned goods we recognise today. Shortly after, British merchant Peter Durand was granted a patent by King George III for food preservation using tin cans. And as history rolled on, by the mid-20th century, cans became a ubiquitous presence in every American household, used for everything from preserving tuna to storing motor oil.

Fast forward to today, and the U.S. boasts of recycling approximately 105,784 aluminum cans every minute! Astonishingly, 75% of all aluminum ever produced still circulates in our economy. The beauty of recycling aluminum is that it consumes just 10% of the energy needed for creating new aluminum, highlighting the environmental and economic benefits of the recycling process.

National Crush Day serves not just as a reminder to crush and recycle aluminum cans but also to be conscientious of our overall carbon footprint. It's a call to embrace sustainable practices, reminding us of the simple mantra: Reduce, Reuse, Recycle. On this day, individuals and groups globally host clean-up drives, fundraisers, and campaigns to bolster the recycling movement.

Here are a few staggering numbers that underscore the importance of this day:

Every year, an overwhelming 180 billion aluminum cans are produced.

Astonishingly, 6,700 cans are churned out every second.

While producing aluminum takes up 2% of the world's energy, recycling it uses just 5% of that energy.

A whopping $700 million worth of aluminum cans, which could have been recycled, are thrown away by Americans annually.

On a brighter note, if recycled, an aluminum drink can find its way back to the supermarket shelf in just 60 days!

To truly honor National Crush Day, we can spread awareness about recycling, turn it into a fun activity like the nostalgic "crush the can" game, or delve deep into local recycling policies and advocate for stronger, more sustainable laws.

Join the movement. Remember, every crushed can is a step closer to a greener, more sustainable future.