Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF

Electric Vehicle

Ola and Ola Electric likely to go public by next year: Ola's Bhavish Aggarwal

Ola Electric is the market leader in the EV two-wheeler segment, controlling around 29% market share until August.

Team YS14349 Stories
Ola and Ola Electric likely to go public by next year: Ola's Bhavish Aggarwal

Thursday September 21, 2023,

2 min Read

8Ola and Ola Electric are likely to go for an initial public offering (IPO) by next year, Ola's Founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said, during the 14th edition of TechSparks Bengaluru, YourStory’s flagship tech and startup event.

In a fireside chat with YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma, Aggarwal said that Ola Electric, Ola's electric vehicle arm, has grown fast in recent years and has shown maturity, especially in terms of polishing the business model.

Ola Electric’s plan for an IPO is firming up, and the company is expected to file the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) in October, as per media reports. The EV maker is expected to raise up to $700 million (~Rs 5815 crore) from the public listing.

The company remains the market leader in the EV two-wheeler segment, controlling around 29% market share until August this year, during which period it sold 1.6 lakh units, of the total 5.5 lakh units sold by the industry.

The company recently updated its S1 range of scooters, and it has already received more than 75,000 bookings for the refreshed model.

Also Read
The Indian startup ecosystem has evolved in the last two years, says Ola's Bhavish Aggarwal

Ola Electric's biggest shareholders include Temasek, SoftBank, Tiger Global Management, Edelweiss, Matrix Partners India, Kia Motors, and Alpha Wave Investors.

Ola Electric raised $140 million (~Rs 16 million) from existing investors including Temasek, in September, according to media reports. Temasek Holdings had reportedly cut a cheque for around $90 million, while others, mostly family offices, contributed the remaining.

The EV maker’s total consolidated loss for the financial year 2022 widened from a year ago, on the back of rising expenses, despite an increase in revenue. Ola Electric recorded a total consolidated loss of Rs 784.15 crore for the year ended March 31, 2022, compared with a loss of Rs 199.23 crore in the previous year.

Parent ANI Technologies reported that its loss in the financial year ended March 2022 had widened from the previous fiscal year even as revenue nearly doubled.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

Share on
close
techspraks2023

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

3

4

5

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter