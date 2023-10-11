Menu
News

VC firm Omnivore expands team with four key hires

The firm brings on board Arindom Datta as a Senior Advisor, Aaushi Sharma as a Senior Associate, and Michelle Nazareth as an Associate. For the operations team, the firm has appointed Soumee Saha as the in-house Legal Manager.

Trisha Medhi
VC firm Omnivore expands team with four key hires

Wednesday October 11, 2023,

2 min Read

Venture capital firm ﻿Omnivore﻿ on Wednesday said it has made four senior appointments.

The firm has onboarded Arindom Datta as a Senior Advisor, Aaushi Sharma as a Senior Associate and Michelle Nazareth as an Associate. Omnivore appointed Soumee Saha as the in-house Legal Manager for the operations team.

Datta has served more than 16 years as the Executive Director of Rural and Development Banking/Advisory at Rabobank before joining Omnivore. He had earlier served as the Director of CARE India, a non-profit empowering marginalised women and girls. He began his career at the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), where he worked for over ten years. With over three decades of experience, Datta will serve as an important asset in deploying Omnivore’s third fund.

Sharma was previously a part of the leadership programme at Bayer Crop Science.

Omnivore
Also Read
Omnivore VC exits Barrix Agro Sciences, sells stake to Sumitomo Chemical India

Nazareth was previously a Consultant at Dalberg Advisors, which she joined after completing her postgraduate studies at The London School of Economics. 

Saha had previously worked with AZB & Partners as an investment funds lawyer and earlier with Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas.

“After many years of supporting Omnivore from the sidelines, I'm very excited to join the team. I look forward to deepening the fund's investments in technology and data innovations for advancing sustainable agriculture and food systems,” stated Arindom Datta.

Apart from these new hires, the firm has also promoted Abhilash Sethi to the role of Investment Director. He joined Omnivore as a Principal in 2018 and worked closely with several portfolio companies, scouted opportunities, oversaw multiple transactions, and maintained relationships with strategic ecosystem partners. Sethi also led Omnivore's exits from Eruvaka and MITRA.

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

