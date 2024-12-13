After Zomato, Swiggy enters live events ticketing space with Scenes

Public food delivery player Swiggy has launched 'Scenes' feature on its Dineout tab.

The feature, which is live in Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR and Mumbai, offers booking and ticketing for live events, concerts, culinary events, and workshops.

Dineout, which offers discounts and table booking across Swiggy's partner restaurants, has previously offered live event ticketing through collaboration with platforms like BookMyShow.

Swiggy did not respond to queries shared by Yourstory.

The development was first reported by Inc42.

Swiggy's stepping-out offering competes with Zomato's District. Their respective loyalty programmes, Swiggy One and Zomato Gold, offer reservations and discounts on dine-in seating for restaurant partners.

Zomato's District, launched in November, comes after the company acquired Paytm's ticketing vertical in a Rs 2,048 crore all-cash deal.

Zomato is in the process of integrating the company's dining out offerings within the District feature under its house of brands strategy.

Live events ticketing has become another battlefront where the two companies are going head to head. Aside from food delivery, the rivals are also trying to one-up each other in the quick commerce segment, which is heating up with newer players and more diverse offerings.

Swiggy's 10-minute delivery offering, Bolt, now accounts for 5% of the company's orders within just two months of launch. It is set to compete with Bistro by Blinkit, Zomato's take on the 10-minute food delivery landscape.