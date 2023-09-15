A provider of contextual codeless AI (artificial intelligence) infrastructure startup Pixis (formerly ﻿Pyxis One﻿) has raised $85 million in its Series C1 funding round. The round was led by Touring Capital and brings the company's capital raised to $209 million.

The new and existing investors who participated in the funding round include Grupo Carso, General Atlantic, Celesta Capital, and Chiratae Ventures.

The funding will be used to deepen Pixis' AI capabilities, accelerate global expansion, invest in R&D to refine and launch a generative AI-powered creative studio, and build strategic product and business partnerships.

Pixis develops accessible AI technology for growth marketing and has a product suite that includes targeting, in-flight performance optimisation, and generative AI capabilities. Since its launch, the platform has been leveraged by more than 200 global brands, including DHL, Carsome, JOE & THE JUICE, Kavak, and HDFC Bank, to name a few.

Nagraj Kashyap, Co-founder and General Partner at Touring Capital, said, "We passionately believe in the power of generative AI to transform enterprise software use cases. We see Pixis as a pioneer in this category and have been thoroughly impressed by the platform's powerful technical capabilities translating into rapid customer adoption. We are excited to partner with Pixis, having had a years-long relationship with the team."

Pixis recently launched its creative studio, with breakthrough AI capabilities that enable brands to instantly generate photorealistic creative assets both 3D images and videos through simple text prompts. The creative studio is deeply integrated into Pixis' marketing campaign optimisation capabilities, embedding contextual campaign data into the creative asset generation process.

"This is shaping up to be an exciting year for Pixis as we welcome Touring Capital as investors; the Touring team has been important thought partners over the years and we are delighted to announce our new partnership. With this capital raised, we will continue to concentrate on strategic channel partnerships with renewed vigour, and invest heavily in our R&D efforts," said Shubham A. Mishra, Co-founder and CEO, Pixis.

This year also saw a significant expansion of Pixis' AI infrastructure with the company having achieved its goal of building 200 AI models. Along with having successfully beta-tested their generative AI-powered creative studio, they have also released products for cross-platform growth marketing. Additionally, the company has also begun live deployments of its AI-powered solutions for B2B companies.