News

Rapido aims to rope in over 200 women as auto-rickshaw captains in next three months

Currently, Rapido Auto has engaged 50 female 'captains' hailing from diverse backgrounds in the city for its ride-hailing service. It aims to add more than 200 captains in the next three months through collaborations with various Coimbatore-based non-governmental organisations.

Press Trust of India8097 Stories
Saturday September 23, 2023,

2 min Read

Bike and auto-rickshaw aggregator ﻿Rapido﻿has drawn up plans to bring on board 200 women drivers over the next three months, the company said on Friday.

Currently, Rapido Auto has engaged 50 female 'captains' hailing from diverse backgrounds in the city for its ride-hailing service, and aims to add more than 200 active captains in the next three months through collaborations with various Coimbatore-based non-governmental organisations (NGOs), the company said in a statement.

Rapido will equip the women captains with essential safety and driving skills through a comprehensive training programme in collaboration with the NGOs. It also plans to launch micro-loans and family health insurance for women auto captains in Coimbatore, the release said.

This initiative would enable women to earn between Rs 800 and Rs 1,000 per day, translating to a monthly income of Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000.

"Rapido Auto, as a company, is deeply committed to fostering gender empowerment and inclusivity. Our journey began with the belief that transportation should be accessible, affordable, and safe for all," Co-founder Pavan Guntupalli said.

"Our future initiatives, including micro-loans, family health insurance, and reduced commissions, are a testament to our commitment. By providing financial support, we aim to empower women auto captains," he added.

In January, it was reported that the Bengaluru-based startup's losses widened 2.6X in FY22 to Rs 439 crore, according to the company's annual financial statement.

According to the Registrar of Companies (RoC) filings, Rapido's revenue stood at Rs 144.8 crore during the last fiscal year—up over 90% from Rs 75.6 crore in FY21—while the company also earned Rs 13.2 crore as interest on current investments and other non-operating income in FY22.

The startup generated revenue by providing bike taxis, autos, and delivery services, along with its subscriptions and marketing income.

(Disclaimer: Additional inputs added to the PTI copy for background information)

Edited by Megha Reddy

