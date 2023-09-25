Doctor says in 10 years humans will be able to live and work until age 120

Dr. Ernst von Schwarz, an eminent triple board-certified internist, cardiologist, and heart transplant cardiologist, has recently made a groundbreaking claim: stem cell research could be our ticket to living up to 120 years or potentially even 150 by the end of this century.

A New Era in Medicine

Last century, scientific progress, notably in vaccines and medical treatments, played a pivotal role in extending human life. Now, Dr. Schwarz believes stem cell research is poised to be the next significant leap. He envisions an age of regenerative medicine, where instead of merely treating diseases as they appear, we can preemptively repair and counteract the aging process.

However, he emphasises that such a transformative change isn't just about medical intervention. A holistic approach, encompassing a balanced diet and regular exercise, is imperative. He singles out the age of 30 as a critical juncture, suggesting proactive health measures from this point can be instrumental in achieving a longer, healthier life.

The Promise of Stem Cells

Stem cells, often touted as the body's "master cells," have the potential to transform into various cell types. This ability positions them as potential game-changers in treating and repairing bodily damage. Despite their potential, the journey towards mainstream acceptance and FDA approval is still ongoing, with just one therapy getting the nod so far. Moreover, the emergence of rogue practitioners offering unverified treatments underscores the need for rigorous scientific validation.

Dr. Schwarz is not only vocal about the potential of stem cells but is also actively leveraging their benefits. His celebrity-endorsed anti-aging treatments, where stem cells play a central role, and his book, “Secrets of Immortality,” are testament to his belief in their transformative potential.

Quality Over Quantity

While the idea of a 120-year lifespan is enticing, a vital question arises: is it merely about adding years to life or also adding life to those years? Dr. Schwarz advocates for the latter. He envisions a future where individuals can remain active and engaged in their communities well into their advanced years, promoting not just an extended lifespan but an extended health span.

In essence, while the promise of living up to 120 years may sound like science fiction today, the rapid advancements in stem cell research could make it our reality. The key will be to ensure that this extended life is not just long, but also fulfilling and of high quality.