Meet Karnataka’s prolific policymaker boosting electronics manufacturing capabilities and more at TechSparks Bengaluru

Priyank Kharge, Karnataka’s prolific policymaker driving innovation at scale

Priyank Kharge believes Karnataka will lead India’s budding semiconductor industry and plans to boost the state’s electronics manufacturing capabilities. He is currently building a state-wide fintech programme to unite the government, VCs, and banking sector to support startup funding and mentorship. Under his leadership, several Centres of Excellence have been established across Bengaluru in IoT, data science, AI, aerospace, cybersecurity, and other fields.

Hema Annamalai, the woman behind one of India’s earliest e-scooter and e-cycle companies

Despite coming from a non-manufacturing background, Hema Annamalai, Founder and CEO, Ampere Electric Vehicles, founded the Coimbatore-based EV company in 2007 and managed to raise funding from Ratan Tata. She also set up Green Collar Agritech Solutions, a company that uses AI/ML in crop production and post-harvest processes. She is passionate about creating jobs, empowering women, and helping nurture startups from smaller cities.

Ankit Maheshwari, the techie behind India’s first healthtech unicorn

The CTO and Founding Member of Innovaccer has helped develop and deploy data platforms for value-based care for more than 1,600 hospitals and clinics across the globe. A technology evangelist, Ankit’s goal is to help build more apps and solutions to enable healthcare teams. Through his work, Innovacer has helped transform care delivery for more than 96,000 clinicians.

Aniket Bajpai, the entrepreneur behind the world's first human-level AI bot

Pioneered by Aniket Bajpai, Co-founder and Head of Growth, LimeChat, the AI bot project, is capable of providing a complete buyer experience on chat mediums. At Limechat, Aniket has worked with 300+ brands to enable marketing, commerce, and support on WhatsApp. At TechSparks, Aniket will share how brands can leverage WhatsApp for commerce.

Hardika Shah, the investor bridging the credit gap for Indian MSMEs

The Founder and CEO of Kinara Capital is driving financial inclusion for the country’s small business entrepreneurs, who are the backbone of India’s economy. She leads a women-majority team at Kinara, and has also been advancing India’s women entrepreneurs through HerVikas programme.

Gerrit Rode, the leader tapping into India’s love for WhatsApp for business growth

The CEO and Founder of 360 Dialog, Gerrit Rode, is driving performance marketing for WhatsApp with 40k + paying clients. Under his leadership, 360Dialog became the first official WhatsApp measurement and signals partner of Meta. He is here to help brands sell products effectively using WhatsApp.

Sahar Mansoor, the entrepreneur pursuing zero-waste living

The Founder and CEO of Bare Necessities, Sahar Mansoor believes that access to amazing products shouldn’t cost the environment. Sahar was named the most ‘Inspiring Indian of the Year’ by Google India in 2017. She is also the author of Bare Necessities How to Live a Zero-Waste Life, which guides people on how to live a more sustainable lifestyle in India.

Seeta Somagani, the man helping make real-time data processing 9X faster.

As Global Field Engineering Director, Volt Active Data, Seeta Somagani specialises in crafting scalable solutions through stream processing. A leader in the space, Volt Active Data drives leaner, faster, and cost-effective tech stacks that enable seamless scalability for 5G, IoT and edge computing. Together, Seeta and Volt Active Data are reshaping the future of data engineering.

We’re also thrilled to have on board Todd Greene, Co-Founder and CEO, PubNub; Alok Patnia, Founder and Managing Partner, TMG. (Taxmantra Global); Atul Mehta, COO, WIX; Vargab Bakshi, Vice President, Shiprocket; Simran Alphonso, Public Relations and Communications Lead, Bitget; Aditi Chopra, Founder - Superwomen DAO, Community Consultant, Okto (CoinDCX); Aditya Mohanty, Co-founder, The Product Folks; Tanay Jain, Startup and Ventures Lead, BuidlersTribe; Animesh Bansriyar, Head of Solutions Architecture - Emerging Markets, APJ, Elastic; Kaushal Shubhank, VP of Engineering, Glance; Hilal Ahmad Lone, Chief Information Security Officer, RazorPay; Vinayak Naik, Senior Vice President, Consulting and Professional Services, Strategy, Marketing, Sales & Solutions, Broadridge India; Gaurav Shisodia, Vice President, India Country Manager, Payoneer; Karan Virwani, CEO, WeWork India; Vaishali Kasture, Director, Commercial, Business, India and South Asia, Amazon Web Services; Anurag Seth, Principal AI/ML Advisor AWS Startups, AWS; Sandeep Dutta, Chief Practice Officer, APAC, Fractal; Ramya Ramachandran, Founder and CEO, Whoppl; Anshu Kapoor, President and Head, Nuvama Asset Management; Rahul Jain, President and Head, Nuvama Wealth; Amit Purohit, Program Manager, iStart Rajasthan; among many others.

