Teen’s Rs 1 Crore Chocolate Empire Born During Lockdown

Amidst the trying times of the global COVID-19 pandemic, where the spirit of many was dampened, 19-year-old Digvijay Singh from Udaipur found an inspiring and sweet escape: chocolate-making. The global health crisis led many individuals into a discovery of new hobbies, and Singh was no different. With time at his disposal and a desire to invest energy into an engaging endeavor, he stumbled upon a hobby that not only brought joy but eventually translated into a successful entrepreneurial venture.

As the pandemic unfolded three years ago, the young, zestful Singh explored various activities to stay occupied. At 16, he ventured into the delightful world of chocolates, initially an experiment and a means to channel his creativity, it soon became his passion and profession. Through self-learning and trial and error, Singh mastered the intricate art of chocolate-making. This sweet endeavor later crystallised into 'Saraam', a brand synonymous today with fine, delectable chocolates produced meticulously from bean to bar.

The uniqueness of Saraam lies in its distinctive blend of indigenous fruits and spices. Incorporating ingredients like jamun, saffron, and baer, Singh’s chocolates are not only a treat to the palate but also a celebration of India’s rich botanical heritage and culinary diversity.

But the journey from a hobbyist to a business owner wasn’t without its challenges. Born into a middle-class family in Udaipur, Singh’s venture was fueled by a dream to carve a niche for himself while being inspired by his father’s diligent work ethic in the automobile sector. With no formal training or background in chocolate-making, Singh, along with his cousin Mahaveer, started their journey with YouTube tutorials, refining their skills one batch at a time. The initial chocolates, crafted with care and enthusiasm, found their way to the homes of friends and family, garnering praise and encouragement.

A serendipitous moment arrived when Singh’s father received a box of chocolates as a gift, sparking the idea of commercialising their creations. Approaching local businesses, hotels, and car showrooms, the duo began receiving orders, with their first significant request being for 1,000 chocolates. With this, Saraam was officially launched in 2021, and the brand has been on a meteoric rise since, boasting a customer base spread across major Indian cities and a revenue of Rs 1 Crore.

Saraam's success also lies in its commitment to sourcing local ingredients. Cocoa is obtained from the southern states of Kerala and Tamil Nadu, while other fruits and spices are procured from their indigenous regions. This dedication to quality and authenticity, combined with Singh’s passion and skill, makes Saraam’s chocolates a delight for connoisseurs across the nation.

Available online and in select stores in Udaipur and Jaipur, Saraam's chocolates are making waves, and Singh’s journey is an embodiment of passion, perseverance, and the joy derived from turning a beloved hobby into a thriving business. In the tapestry of stories emerging from a global crisis, Singh’s tale is undoubtedly inspiring and deliciously unique, serving as a beacon of hope and determination for many.