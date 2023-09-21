Urban Company to expand services to include wall panelling, woodwork

Urban Company is expanding its services portfolio with the addition of wall panelling and woodwork, wallpaper application, and premium wall painting.

"There are always a bunch of (service) categories in the works," Abhiraj Singh Bhal said during a Fireside chat with Shradha Sharma at TechSparks 2023, Yourstory's flagship startup-tech event. "And these two or three categories I am very excited about."

Bhal also mentioned that Urban Company is aggressively trying to push subscription-based bathroom cleaning services. Notably, Urban Company working on the research and development of cleaning products to remove hard water stains.

Speaking about why Urban Company got into the category, Bhal said, "We saw that (Indian) households were getting their bathrooms cleaned much more frequently than I was."

"It took us five years to get to about 10% penetration in our professional cleaning category and six months to get to 20% penetration in this category after we launched subscription," he added.

Urban Company also relaunched the second version of its Native Water filter called M2. According to the company, the candles in the filter need to be changed only once in two years. The water filter is connected to an app that tracks the health of the candles, and the moment the water quality goes below a certain standard, a service request is automatically scheduled.