Atlys, an online visa application provider, has raised $12 million in Series A round led by ﻿Elevation Capital﻿ and ﻿Peak XV Partners﻿ (formerly Sequoia Capital India). The round also saw participation from existing investors including Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Musical Duo Chainsmokers, South Park Commons, Pinterest Founders, and others.

The funds raised will be used to expand the platform’s product offerings for travellers, customer acquisition, and hiring, Atlys said in a statement.

So far, the company has processed over 250,000 visas to date. "By leveraging over a million data points, we’re able to predict when you’re going to get a visa, reduce visa rejection rates," said Mohak Nahta, Founder of Atlys in a statement. It is looking to solve numerous other pain points that people face with international travel including areas like credit for travel, remittance, and travel insurance.

Atlys had previously raised a $5 million seed round in 2021. So far, the startup has raised $17.25 million including the current round.

“Our partnership with Mohak represents a significant step towards Atlys' efforts to streamline global mobility. Their strategy to offer a new age visa service that's economical, risk-free and data-driven will encourage quicker adoption of newer, more efficient procedures," said Mayank Khanduja, Partner, Elevation Capital.