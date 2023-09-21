Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF

Funding

Visa application startup Atlys raises $12M in Series A led by Elevation Capital and Peak XV Partners

The funds raised will be used to expand the platform’s product offerings for travellers, customer acquisition, and hiring.

Trisha Medhi1319 Stories
Visa application startup Atlys raises $12M in Series A led by Elevation Capital and Peak XV Partners

Thursday September 21, 2023,

1 min Read

Atlys, an online visa application provider, has raised $12 million in Series A round led by ﻿Elevation Capital﻿ and ﻿Peak XV Partners﻿ (formerly Sequoia Capital India). The round also saw participation from existing investors including Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Musical Duo Chainsmokers, South Park Commons, Pinterest Founders, and others.

The funds raised will be used to expand the platform’s product offerings for travellers, customer acquisition, and hiring, Atlys said in a statement.

So far, the company has processed over 250,000 visas to date. "By leveraging over a million data points, we’re able to predict when you’re going to get a visa, reduce visa rejection rates," said Mohak Nahta, Founder of Atlys in a statement. It is looking to solve numerous other pain points that people face with international travel including areas like credit for travel, remittance, and travel insurance.

Atlys
Also Read
Deepika Padukone's family office invests in coffee brand Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters

Atlys had previously raised a $5 million seed round in 2021. So far, the startup has raised $17.25 million including the current round.

“Our partnership with Mohak represents a significant step towards Atlys' efforts to streamline global mobility. Their strategy to offer a new age visa service that's economical, risk-free and data-driven will encourage quicker adoption of newer, more efficient procedures," said Mayank Khanduja, Partner, Elevation Capital.

Edited by Megha Reddy

Share on
close
techspraks2023

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

3

4

5

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter