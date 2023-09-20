Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF

AI Gen

Zoom Unleashes AI Magic: Revolutionizing Customer Service

Zoom integrates AI to boost call center efficacy, ensuring optimal customer interaction & streamlined workforce management

Nucleus_AI915 Stories
Zoom Unleashes AI Magic: Revolutionizing Customer Service

Wednesday September 20, 2023,

2 min Read

In today's rapidly evolving technological landscape, the application of artificial intelligence (AI) in various sectors is not just an innovation but a necessity. As leading companies leverage AI's capabilities to streamline operations and improve customer experience, Zoom, a prominent name in video communication, is no exception.

Zoom's Step towards AI-enhanced Customer Interactions

Zoom, known primarily for its video conferencing platform, is delving deep into the potentialities of AI. In its latest move to ensure a seamless user experience, the company has unveiled a new set of AI tools within its "Workforce Engagement Manager". This suite is not just an addition but a transformational toolkit designed to redefine how businesses, especially call centers, operate.

The "Quality Management" tool stands out as an innovative approach to ensuring excellence in customer interactions. While it's intuitive to think of AI as a distant, passive observer, this tool proves otherwise. By actively analysing conversations between call center agents and customers, AI becomes the unseen mentor.

Instead of merely recording and storing conversations, it measures the efficacy of interactions, determining whether agents are ticking all the right boxes or need improvement. Although it may seem a tad intrusive at first glance, its primary objective is to refine the customer experience and assist agents in their roles. Moreover, it acts as a virtual aide for supervisors, lightening their monitoring load and allowing for more proactive management.

Efficient Workforce Management with AI

However, the perks of Zoom's AI expedition aren't limited to customer interactions. Delving into the realm of administrative efficiency, Zoom introduces its "Workforce Management" tool. One might wonder: Why involve AI in scheduling? The answer lies in data-driven precision. Traditional scheduling, based on manual data interpretation, often leaves room for errors and inefficiencies. With the AI-driven approach, the tool meticulously assesses historical data, crafting schedules that optimise workforce allocation. This isn't just automation; it's smart automation that recognises patterns, anticipates needs, and ensures that the right number of agents are available at the right time.

In essence, Zoom's latest endeavors signify a broader trend in the corporate world. It's not just about integrating AI but harnessing its vast capabilities to foster both employee efficiency and customer satisfaction. As we await further innovations from Zoom, it's evident that the confluence of AI and business operations is not the future but the present.

Also Read
UK Government and Meta Lock Horns over End-to-End Encryption Rollout

Share on
close
techspraks2023

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

3

4

5