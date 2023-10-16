Ab Dilli Door Nahin. YourStory brings TechSparks to Delhi

For over a decade, TechSparks has been India's biggest and most important technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship summit. Over the years, it has been instrumental in creating 15 lakh+ connections, and 500,0000+ jobs, and has helped companies raise over $2 billion in funding.

After cementing a legacy in Bengaluru and launching in Mumbai earlier this year, we are headed for its premier edition in India’s capital city New Delhi.

Home to the country’s central government and political leadership, Delhi is the powerhouse of India’s policymakers. Moreso, the Delhi-NCR region is the second-largest startup ecosystem in India.

As a nod to the capital region, TechSparks Delhi, as such will focus on how innovators can further drive India's supremacy at the global level through the intersection of policy and tech as it brings together entrepreneurs, policymakers, technologists, investors, mentors, and business leaders.

Marquee speakers for the conference include Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India; Mukesh Bansal, Co-founder and CEO, Cult Fit; Deepinder Goyal, Co-founder and CEO, Zomato; Aman Gupta, Co-founder and CMO, boAt Lifestyle; Hitesh Dhingra, Founder, The Man Company, Pankaj Makkar, MD, Bertelsmann India Investments; and William Bissell, Chairperson, Fabindia; among others.

Decoding The Great Indian Techade

India is on the brink of an economic transformation. A time when path-breaking technologies, favourable policies, and a demographic advantage will propel the country towards unparalleled progress and global eminence.

TechSparks Delhi will decode this journey, capturing the spirit of ingenuity, determination, and collaboration that will characterise the Great Indian Techade.

TechSparks 2023 will also provide a formidable stage for India's most promising startups and innovators, offering them an unparalleled opportunity to showcase their breakthroughs, attract investment, and forge invaluable partnerships. Moreover, attendees will benefit from an abundance of networking prospects, opening doors to new collaborations, synergies, and lasting relationships.

Deep diving into six core themes

With the view to facilitate thought-provoking dialogues, exchange ideas, and forge powerful connections that will catalyse change and fuel India's transformation, TechSparks Delhi will deep dive into five of the hottest topics impacting the ecosystem namely: policy, 5G, retail, Industry 4.0, D2C, cybersecurity, and tech for good.

Come, join and get exclusive access to this league of changemakers turning India into a global tech powerhouse!