Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStoryPress Release
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Press Release
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF

News

AI working groups recommend setting up 24,500 GPUs of compute infra

The working groups have recommended implementation of a 3-tier Model to establish India's AI Compute Infrastructure for high end compute, mid-range compute and edge compute comprising GPU processors.

Press Trust of India289 Stories
AI working groups recommend setting up 24,500 GPUs of compute infra

Saturday October 14, 2023,

2 min Read

Working groups formed by the government on artificial intelligence on Friday recommended setting up a three-tier compute infrastructure comprising 24,500 graphics processing units.

The report which was released by Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, has recommended setting up best-in-class AI compute infrastructure at five locations with 3000 AI Petaflops computing power, which is 15 times more capacity than the highest capacity installed at present.

Besides this, the groups have recommended setting up an Inference Farm (2500 AI PF) and Edge Compute (500 AI PF) systems.

The interference farm hosts AI applications to solve real-time problems or derive solutions using artificial intelligence technologies.

Also Read
India's AI programme to be kinetic enabler to achieve $1T digital economy: Chandrasekhar

The working groups have recommended the implementation of a 3-tier Model to establish India's AI Compute Infrastructure for high end compute, mid-range compute, and edge compute comprising GPU processors that are presently used in gaming devices or for accessing any high-resolution multimedia applications.

Microsoft provided Open AI LP with a $1 billion investment in 2019 and a $10 billion investment in 2023.

IBM alone invested $6.5 billion in research, development and engineering to innovate in the field of AI, hybrid cloud and emerging areas such as quantum in 2022.

Nvidia has announced a collaboration with Jio and Tata Group to build compute infrastructure in India that will provide the required resources for the development of AI in the country.

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

3

4

5