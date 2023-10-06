Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStoryPress Release
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Press Release
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF

News

Air India commissions mega warehouse facility in Delhi for storage of engineering spares

The facility will offer a one-stop solution for storing aircraft spares, tools, and ground support equipment ranging from hardware to sophisticated and complex avionics, hydraulics, structural, pneumatic, and mechanical components.

Press Trust of India8137 Stories
Air India commissions mega warehouse facility in Delhi for storage of engineering spares

Friday October 06, 2023,

2 min Read

Air India on Friday said it has commissioned a mega warehouse facility in Delhi for storing over 1,000,000 engineering spares for aircraft maintenance.

Spread across 54,000 sq ft and located near Terminal 3, at Delhi Airport's cargo complex, the centralised warehousing facility will improve the turnaround time of flights operating out of Delhi, the company said.

The facility will offer a one-stop solution for storing aircraft spares, tools and ground support equipment ranging from hardware to sophisticated and complex avionics, hydraulics, structural, pneumatic, and mechanical components, it said.

"This facility will not only boost Air India's fleet and operational efficiency but will also strengthen India's aviation ecosystem. The warehouse will offer us more proximate access to and better control over our aircraft spares enabling us to meet any engineering requirement promptly—leading to improved punctuality of flights," Air India CEO and MD Campbell Wilson said.

Also Read
Best of AI/ML will be deployed at Air India: Chairman N Chandrasekaran

The warehouse will fulfil engineering resource requirements for maintenance and service of Air India, Air India Express, and AIX Connect fleets from a centralised location by integrating 16 subscale and scattered locations across Delhi and Mumbai into a consolidated state-of-the-art facility that will function as a hub and feeder network for operations throughout India, the airline said.

This will streamline airline functions and ensure better control over inventory, according to Air India.

Located close to Air India's aircraft hangars at Terminal 3 of the IGI airport, the warehouse will facilitate swift material movement of spares to address technical issues, the airline added.

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

3

4

5