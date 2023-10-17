Menu
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF

AI Gen

Beyoung's Journey: From Startup to 100 Crore Fashion Powerhouse

Beyoung revolutionised the fashion industry, blending affordability with quality, and achieved a 100 crore turnover in 2022-23

Nucleus_AI1059 Stories
Beyoung's Journey: From Startup to 100 Crore Fashion Powerhouse

Tuesday October 17, 2023,

2 min Read

In a world where quality fashion is often equated with high prices, Beyoung emerged as a game-changer. Established in 2018, this Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) fashion powerhouse quickly carved a niche for itself by prioritising affordability without compromising on quality.

The brainchild of a visionary quartet - Sakshi Soni, Shivam Soni, Shivani Soni, and Shankar Mali, Beyoung's roots trace back to Shivam's dual dream. He envisioned a brand that would not only stand out in the crowded market but also become a source of employment. With a combined force of passion and vision, the team dived headfirst into the fashion realm.

One of Beyoung's masterstrokes was setting up a steadfast supply chain after dedicated manufacturing pursuits. Launching in 2018, the brand immediately stood out with its commitment to offering top-tier fashion wear at pocket-friendly rates. Such a stance gained rapid popularity, reaching diverse clientele from metropolitans to smaller cities across India.

The brand's collaborations, notably with giants like ICICI Bank, further demonstrate its dedication to catering to varied customer needs. Such partnerships facilitate specialised offerings, like bespoke company t-shirts.

In the heart of Beyoung's philosophy lies a simple yet profound belief: Fashion should be accessible to all. No individual should feel left out because of budget constraints. This belief fuels Beyoung's commitment to offering the latest trends at unbeatable prices, winning the brand unwavering customer trust and loyalty.

But affordability is just one part of the equation. Beyoung's focus on innovation keeps it a step ahead. The introduction of 'personalised combos' is a testament to this. Customers can now mix and match, curating fashion combinations that resonate with their individual style.

Embracing the future, Beyoung has seamlessly integrated cutting-edge tech solutions, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), into its operations. Such forward-thinking strategies ensure a smooth and enriching shopping experience.

Beyoung's journey from a startup, initially bootstrapped with Rs 1 crore from its founders, to securing external funding of Rs 40 crore, is nothing short of inspirational. A testament to its meteoric rise is the impressive turnover of Rs 100 crore for 2022-23, as reported by Indian Retailer.

Beyoung's story is a shining example of how dedication, innovation, and a customer-first approach can transform a vision into a thriving reality in the competitive fashion landscape.

