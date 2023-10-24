BYJU's CFO Ajay Goel quits after just six months

Ajay Goel, ﻿BYJU'S﻿ chief financial officer who joined the company in April this year, has quit the company after a short stint with the edtech major.

Goel is headed back to his previous employer, Vedanta.

In the meanwhile, BYJU's has named Nitin Golani, who was the president of the company's financial operations and the chief strategy officer at Aakash Education, as its new India CFO.

The timing of the leadership change is critical for BYJU's, considering that the company has not yet released its financial results for the 2021-22 fiscal year, after a delay of more than 19 months, although it has indicated publicly that it will do so soon.

In a statement on October 16, BYJU's said the audit of its units had been completed and adopted, and the parent company, Think and Learn Pvt Ltd, was expected to adopt the consolidated results later that week.

BYJU's had earlier said it would disclose its FY22 results by the end of September.

Goel will exit BYJU's after completing the formalities of the FY22 audit, he said in a statement.

"I thank the founders and colleagues at BYJU’S for helping me assemble the FY22 audit in three months. I appreciate the support received during a short but impactful stint at BYJU’s," his statement read.

The edtech company has appointed Pradip Kanakia, a veteran auditor who has held leadership positions at Price Waterhouse and KPMG, as senior advisor.