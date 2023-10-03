Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF

News

Flipkart launches VIP subscription programme ahead of festive season

Flipkart VIP is available for an annual fee of Rs 499 and will enable customers to access several rewards aimed at enriching their shopping journey.

Trisha Medhi1331 Stories
Flipkart launches VIP subscription programme ahead of festive season

Tuesday October 03, 2023,

2 min Read

﻿Flipkart﻿ on Tuesday launched a new subscription programme, which will offer a host of unique benefits for customers for their festive shopping needs.

Called the Flipkart VIP, it is available for an annual membership fee of Rs 499. It aims to help customers access several rewards to enrich their shopping journey, across Flipkart, Cleartrip, Health+, and more.

“At Flipkart, it is our utmost priority to continually innovate to provide an enhanced shopping experience to our customers bringing together incredible service and superior convenience," said Prabh Singh, Senior Vice President, Growth (User and Ads), Flipkart, in a company statement.

He added that this VIP programme will be a great demonstration of the company's "unwavering commitment to deliver the best experience to our customers”.

Flipkart VIP benefits include free same/next day deliveries, returns within 48 hours, a welcome gift box worth Rs 499, and instant access to a dedicated customer support team. Further, customers can earn 5% SuperCoins (up to 300) on all purchases and an extra 5% savings using SuperCoins on all products across the Flipkart group (including Cleartrip).

“With the Flipkart VIP programme, we aim to provide our customers with unparalleled benefits, ensuring that their festive shopping is enjoyable and incredibly rewarding,” said Hemant Badri, Senior Vice President, Head of Supply Chain and Customer Experience, Flipkart Group.

The membership programme will further enable cancellation/rescheduling of flights on Cleartrip for Re 1. As of now, it is available only in the four major metro cities—Bengaluru, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Delhi-NCR.

Earlier in August, the company also launched an upgraded version of its Flipkart Plus membership with Plus and Plus Premium, which will continue to exist for customers alongside this VIP programme.

Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

3

4

5