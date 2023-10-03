Flipkart launches VIP subscription programme ahead of festive season

﻿Flipkart﻿ on Tuesday launched a new subscription programme, which will offer a host of unique benefits for customers for their festive shopping needs.

Called the Flipkart VIP, it is available for an annual membership fee of Rs 499. It aims to help customers access several rewards to enrich their shopping journey, across Flipkart, Cleartrip, Health+, and more.

“At Flipkart, it is our utmost priority to continually innovate to provide an enhanced shopping experience to our customers bringing together incredible service and superior convenience," said Prabh Singh, Senior Vice President, Growth (User and Ads), Flipkart, in a company statement.

He added that this VIP programme will be a great demonstration of the company's "unwavering commitment to deliver the best experience to our customers”.

Flipkart VIP benefits include free same/next day deliveries, returns within 48 hours, a welcome gift box worth Rs 499, and instant access to a dedicated customer support team. Further, customers can earn 5% SuperCoins (up to 300) on all purchases and an extra 5% savings using SuperCoins on all products across the Flipkart group (including Cleartrip).

“With the Flipkart VIP programme, we aim to provide our customers with unparalleled benefits, ensuring that their festive shopping is enjoyable and incredibly rewarding,” said Hemant Badri, Senior Vice President, Head of Supply Chain and Customer Experience, Flipkart Group.

The membership programme will further enable cancellation/rescheduling of flights on Cleartrip for Re 1. As of now, it is available only in the four major metro cities—Bengaluru, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Delhi-NCR.

Earlier in August, the company also launched an upgraded version of its Flipkart Plus membership with Plus and Plus Premium, which will continue to exist for customers alongside this VIP programme.