Integrating generative AI in tech, Google launches Pixel 8 Pro, Watch, Buds

At Made by Google event on October 4, 2023, Google launched Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, the latest range of smartphones with upgraded generative AI features, upgraded performance and camera features.

The launches come just a week after the tech giant celebrated its 25th birthday.

Pixel 8 Pro is the first Pixel with a temperature sensor. It is currently being shipped with the magic editor feature, with further upgrades expected by December and later.

"We have custom-designed data centres with Google’s own Tensor Processing Units, so they can run the latest AI models from Google DeepMind," said Rick Osterloh, SVP, Devices & Services at Google, discussing the company’s advancements and future plans.

Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro

With a 6.2-inch Actua display, contoured edges and improved clarity, the Pixel 8's display is 42% brighter than that of the Pixel 7. Meanwhile, Pixel 8 Pro with its Super Actua display comes with a triple rear pro camera with a 50MP main sensor and low light performance with increased light sensitivity among other features.

Additional camera upgrades include Telephoto, autofocus on the front camera and improved controls on pro mode. Its upcoming features include Video Boost, which increases the quality of the video, and Night Sight, which helps click clearer pictures with better texture and lighting even in darker settings.

Two new features of the camera include Magic Editor, which allows users to edit or modify specific objects in the image entirely, and Best Take, which can be used in group photos to combine the best shots of each person and integrate them into the final group photo.

Pixel 8 Pro is the phone for the generative AI era, said Osterloh.

Pixel Buds Pro

Pixel Buds Pro is said to have improved call experience which reduces the background noise, and includes improved bandwidth with Bluetooth Super Wideband.

Pixel Watch 2

Following the release of its first smartwatch in 2022, Pixel Watch now comes with upgraded features. With improvements in pre-existing features such as heart rate monitoring, the product also integrates features from Fitbit such as body response sensors and skin temperature sensors. It has stress management and safety and emergency features too which can share the user’s location with their emergency contacts.

Sneak Peak: Assistant with Bard and AI in Pixel

"Assistant with Bard combines personalised help with reasoning and generative capabilities. It can hear, speak, see, and even take action that help you out," Sissie Hsiao, Vice President at Google and General Manager for Google Assistant and Bard.

The launch of the latest extension allows Bard to collaborate with other Google services such as YouTube and Gmail by combining Google Assistant and Bard, users can complete complex tasks with simple inputs.

Another AI feature is Call Screen which helps in filtering spam calls by allowing users to skip them while AI takes it on their behalf. The Google virtual calling assistant would screen and filter the spam calls and alert you about the caller and the reason for the call.