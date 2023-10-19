Google.org Invests $3.3M in Wadhwani AI's AI-Powered Pest Control Mission

In an era where sustainable farming is more than a buzzword, the power of technology, especially Artificial Intelligence (AI), stands as a game-changer. Leading the charge in this frontier is Wadhwani AI, a nonprofit institution founded in 2018. With a mission to harness AI to uplift communities across India and the broader global landscape, the institute has garnered recognition and support from eminent personalities, including the Indian Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi. Collaborating with governmental bodies, Wadhwani AI envisions addressing deep-rooted societal issues through AI's prowess.

In line with this vision, Wadhwani AI has secured a significant $3.3 million grant from Google.org's "AI for the Global Goals" challenge. Google.org, the philanthropic arm of the tech behemoth, stands as a testament to the transformative power of technology. Dedicated to merging Google's best – from funding and technology to unmatched expertise – Google.org collaborates with nonprofits, civic entities, and visionary social enterprises. The objective? To tackle humanity's most pressing challenges and instigate change that's both impactful and scalable.

This newly secured grant aims to upscale Wadhwani AI's pioneering technology from its current specialisation in cotton crop pest management to ensuring the safety of India's staple food crops, encompassing rice, wheat, and corn.

The Cotton Ace app, a brainchild of Wadhwani AI, is an embodiment of this technological revolution in India's agricultural sector. This ingenious AI-powered platform empowers farmers to upload snapshots of their crops, which are then meticulously analysed by AI. From identifying pests to suggesting data-backed remedies and providing timely updates on weather, farming methodologies, and crop prices, the app has already showcased its mettle. The tangible outcomes? A remarkable 20% surge in farmers' profits and a 25% reduction in pesticide expenditures.

On this collaborative endeavor, Shekar Sivasubramanian, CEO of Wadhwani AI, remarked, "The Cotton Ace app was conceptualised to bring forth a positive, tangible shift in Indian agriculture. With Google.org's invaluable backing, we've witnessed transformative results. This grant lights our path forward, enabling us to expand our technology's reach and strengthen staple crops, resonating with the UN's vision of zero hunger."

With this initiative, Wadhwani AI's ambition transcends just technological innovation; the goal is to rejuvenate India's agricultural data frameworks and champion sustainable farming practices. The anticipated ripple effect is monumental – an enhanced quality of life and sustainable livelihood for farmers across the nation's expanse. Adding to their arsenal, Wadhwani AI is also gearing up to launch two language model-based apps, integrated with platforms like the PM Kisan chatbot and Kisan Call Centers. These tools, endowed with features such as text-to-speech and translation capabilities for a myriad of Indian languages, are set to revolutionise the way critical agricultural information reaches farmers.

In essence, the synergy between Wadhwani AI and Google.org is a beacon of hope and innovation, exemplifying the limitless potential when technology and intent converge for a sustainable, prosperous future.