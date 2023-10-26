Menu
News

India to set up global online platform to resolve cross-border B2C ecommerce disputes

India is hosting the first conference in the national capital on Friday to deliberate on the framework of this ODR.

Press Trust of India8215 Stories
India to set up global online platform to resolve cross-border B2C ecommerce disputes

Thursday October 26, 2023,

1 min Read

Amid the rise in cross-border B2C e-commerce trade, India is taking the lead in setting up a 'global online dispute resolution (ODR) platform' to resolve disagreements in online transactions between businesses and consumers, Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said on Thursday.

"The UN has accepted India's proposal and asked us to develop a framework on global online dispute resolution with a focus on resolving cross-border B2C e-commerce disputes," Singh told reporters here.

India is hosting the first conference in the national capital on Friday to deliberate on the framework of this ODR.

Representatives of several countries, including the US, the UK, and Thailand, are expected to attend, he added.

Currently, there are a few platforms, such as the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL) and Singapore Declaration 2018, that handle business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce disputes, Singh said.

Now that B2C e-commerce is growing, there is a need for a global online resolution platform to address the grievances of cross-border transactions, he added.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

