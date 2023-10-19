Unraveling the secrets of successful hiring with InterviewDesk CEO Pichumani Durairaj

In the ever-evolving landscape of talent acquisition, staying ahead of the curve is not just an aspiration but a necessity. At TechSparks Bengaluru, Pichumani Durairaj, Founder and CEO of InterviewDesk, shared insights on the various aspects of a hiring process. His extensive experience in the industry and his deep understanding of the challenges that companies face in recruitment have made him a key player in the space.

How to hire for niche roles

Durairaj began by recounting his early experiences, where hiring for tech talent was considered niche. He emphasised the importance of meticulous planning and mapping when searching for the right candidate. “A recruiter’s job is research heavy where before you talk to the candidate you research properly about the candidate,” he stated.

He stressed that the role of a recruiter was to be a bridge between candidates and hiring managers. A recruiter should position a candidate effectively, emphasising their background, skills, and highlight why a hiring manager should consider them.

Earning the trust of both candidates and employers is paramount in the process. Durairaj believes that recruiters who excel in these aspects are more likely to succeed in the field.

He went on to talk about some of the new roles in the tech industry that are emerging consistently. He cited the example of AI prompt managers and AI prompt engineers, which have gained prominence following the emergence of technologies such as OpenAI's Chat GPT. Similarly, the electric vehicle (EV) sector has created new opportunities, such as EV specialists and experts. He believes that leaders in the industry should be proactive in identifying skill gaps and facilitating upskilling.

Trends emerging in the recruitment space

One noticeable shift that Durairaj observed is the enthusiasm of candidates, especially fresh graduates, in learning and upgrading their skills. "I could see a lot of enthusiasm to learn among freshers, especially to know what is required to do the job better," he noted. This thirst for knowledge is not limited to just Tier I cities, it's spreading to Tier II and Tier III regions as well. Employers should recognise and harness this potential by providing opportunities for continuous learning and upskilling.

Another facet he illuminated was the significance of passive candidates and how recruiters can harness their potential. Startups, in particular, should work on building a strong brand and engage in recruiter marketing. Proactively reaching out to passive candidates can yield better results than simply waiting for them to apply. Passive candidates are selective, and they often have higher conversion rates when offered positions because they aren't actively seeking multiple opportunities simultaneously.

Addressing a gap in the market

With his rich experience in recruiting, Durairaj recognised a common challenge in the hiring process—the overwhelming number of candidates. To address this issue, he founded InterviewDesk, to help organisations outsource interviews, simplifying the initial screening process.

A team of professional interviewers and seasoned software developers conduct in-depth interviews, analyse data, and provide valuable insights. By using its platform, companies can save time and resources by shortlisting the most promising candidates. This innovative approach enhances efficiency and streamlines the hiring process, allowing recruiters to focus on other essential tasks.

Brand's impact on job seekers

Durairaj noted that job seekers are no longer fixated solely on bigger, established brands. Many are open to exploring opportunities in startups, given the right positioning and culture. Successful startups have managed to attract top talent by showcasing their achievements and unique work environments. Working in a startup often means wearing multiple hats, which can be a highly rewarding experience. The culture, growth potential, and direct involvement with founders make startups an appealing choice for many job seekers.

In conclusion, Durairaj's insights shed light on the evolving landscape of talent acquisition. Hiring for niche roles, upskilling, leveraging passive candidates, and rethinking the significance of employer branding are just a few of the key takeaways. As the job market continues to change, these insights provide valuable guidance for recruiters and job seekers alike. To navigate the ever-changing world of talent acquisition successfully, adaptability, continuous learning, and strategic thinking are essential.