Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStoryPress Release
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesPartner with UsMyStoryYS Research
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Press Release
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF

News

Ivy Growth Associates to launch $30M fund for pre-Series A and beyond startups by FY25

Deployed over a period of 3-5 years, the IVY Growth Fund fund will target pre-Series A and above-level startups focused on sustainability, agritech, healthcare, deeptech, Web3, and the AI domain.

Trisha Medhi1355 Stories
Ivy Growth Associates to launch $30M fund for pre-Series A and beyond startups by FY25

Thursday October 26, 2023,

2 min Read

Surat-based micro venture capital firm ﻿Ivy Growth Associates﻿ on Thursday said it plans to launch a $30 million VC fund, IVY Growth Fund, for revenue-based and traction-based startups by FY24-25.

Deployed over a period of 3-5 years, the fund will target startups in the pre-Series A stage and beyond, focused on sustainability, agritech, healthcare, deeptech, Web3, and the AI domain. 

Rachit Poddar, Prateek Toshniwal, and Sharad Todi (Co-founders, Ivy Growth) and Mehul Shah (Advisor, Ivy Growth) will lead the VC fund, including contributions from their personal and micro VC capacity, a press release read. Its investors will include family offices, UHNIs, and global professional investors.

"Through the $30 million fund and our global fund setups and collaborations, we will provide funding to pre-Series A and above level startups in jurisdictions all across the globe focusing on regions like Asia and the Middle East, which have the growth potential to become successful in their respective sectors. We are excited to support the growth of promising startups and contribute toward the global economy," said Prateek Toshniwal, CA and Co-founder of Ivy Growth Associates.

Also Read
Escrowpay secures India's first IFSCA digital escrow authorisation; surpasses $6M with Series A funding

Amid a global economic slowdown, the IVY Growth Fund will help startups gain access to global markets and opportunities, besides necessary resources to explore growth options. It will also collaborate with funds based in the Middle East, Singapore, Japan, the UK, and the US to help more Indian startups get access to global markets and capital.

The funding will provide startups with much-required financial support to tide over the economic downturn and debt financing restraints, and scale growth plans by investing in infrastructure, innovation, and technology, the micro VC fund said. 

So far, Ivy Growth Associates has invested in over 70+ startups, including Zypp Electric, BluSmart, Emotorad, Bebeburp, Bummer, Regrip, GrowIt, Evify Logistics, Navitas Alpha, and more.


By 2026, the micro VC fund plans to launch a $30 million global fund in DIFC in Dubai, UAE, and Saudi Arabia, to extend capital to promising international startups. 


With the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, and India having the potential to create 250+ "proficorns" (profitable unicorns) in the next five years, IVY Growth wants to play a vital role in the growth of this entrepreneurship journey.

Edited by Suman Singh

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

3

4

5