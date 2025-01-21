The gap between public expectations of artificial intelligence (AI) and its current reality is enormous, largely due to the complex challenges surrounding safety, risk, and compliance. Many envisioned AI as a revolutionary force, capable of seamlessly solving problems and improving lives, but the reality is that deploying AI at scale involves navigating significant ethical, legal, and technical hurdles.

Ensuring AI systems are safe, reliable, and transparent requires rigorous testing and continuous monitoring to prevent unintended consequences, such as biases or errors. Compliance with evolving regulations also adds to AI deployment complexity.

AI system deployment challenge #1: Brand risk

AI is vulnerable to a myriad of safety and security concerns including bias, toxicity, jailbreaking, malware, and hallucinations that cause human harm and damage company brands. As the number of real-world examples of AI blunders increases, enterprises are reluctant to deploy AI applications, and their benefits aren’t realized in popular use cases.

AI system deployment challenge #2: AI compliance

AI compliance presents several challenges due to the rapidly evolving regulatory landscape and the complexity of AI systems, including:

Lack of standardised regulations, which makes it difficult for organisations to navigate legal requirements across different regions

Ensuring AI transparency and accountability is challenging, as many models act as "black boxes," making their decision-making processes hard to interpret, and

Ethical considerations, such as bias and discrimination, also complicate compliance efforts

Companies must ensure that AI systems align with updated laws on data privacy, fairness, and safety, while balancing innovation with regulatory adherence.

AI system deployment challenge #3: Data risk

Out of the total data of the world, around 80-90% is unstructured. That means the data doesn’t fit neatly into traditional databases, such as images, videos, audio files, emails, etc. The large volume of unstructured data represents a rich source of insight when processed effectively using advanced AI techniques.

Deploying AI faces significant challenges due to the risks associated with the underlying data that powers these systems, including data bias, data poisoning, data integrity, and data misuse. All of which leaves data at risk for compliance regulations as well.

Enkrypt AI is the magic formula to accelerate AI deployments

Enkrypt AI secures enterprises against generative AI risks with its comprehensive platform that detects threats, removes vulnerabilities, and monitors performance for continuous insights. The unique approach ensures your AI applications are safe, secure, and trustworthy. By using Enkrypt AI, organisations can accelerate AI adoption in a secure manner while gaining competitive advantage.

Brand risk

Enkrypt AI’s comprehensive solution enables organisations to deploy safe, security, and compliance AI applications. Detection and removal of AI risks such as prompt injections, bias, toxicity, etc., ensures the integrity of the company brand while accelerating innovation.

AI compliance

Enkrypt AI enables enterprises to effortlessly attain compliance adherence with any regulation or internal policy with a simple PDF upload. The solution reduces manual labour by 90% while providing compliance readiness in a matter of hours.

Data risk

Enkrypt AI's Data Risk Audit solution helps organisations safeguard their data that powers Generative AI applications. The platform scans data folders for risks like data poisoning, data integrity, data compliance, and data leakage.

A key example here, NetApp, the global leader in storage infrastructure and services, is working with Enkrypt AI to help its customers ensure their data is AI ready. Ultimately, this proactive approach to data risk management ensures safer, more reliable AI applications.

The future of AI: Human v autonomous agents in the decision-making process

At present, the few AI applications that are deployed in the real-world include human involvement in the decision-making process. For example, security experts oversee AI-enabled chatbots to ensure they are providing answers to customers that are reliable, trustworthy, and compliant. Overall, however, ensuring AI applications are safe and secure is still a challenge for the vast majority of companies.

If safety and security are a major concern now, imagine when we launch the next generation of AI with autonomous agents. That means AI will be making all decisions, with zero human involvement. While there are numerous benefits to agents, using them could lead to a Pandora’s Box of harmful outcomes that can be catastrophic for humanity.

Conclusion

Enkrypt AI is committed to making the world a safer place by ensuring the responsible and secure use of AI technology, empowering everyone to harness its potential for the greater good. Not just for today, but for the next generation of AI computing endeavours.