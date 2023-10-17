JioCinema sets the stage for the world of angel investing with 'Indian Angels'

Digikore Studios has announced the launch of Indian Angels, the world's first angel investment show that will be streamed on Jio Cinema. Indian Angels will not only offer angel investors the opportunity to support emerging startups but will also extend a rare invitation to viewers to become investors themselves.

Kunal Kishore, Founder and Director of Value 360

The show boasts an exceptional panel of angel investors, each of whom has risen from humble beginnings to achieve remarkable success. The lineup includes Ankit Agrawal, Founder and CEO of InsuranceDekho; Shreedha Singh, CEO and Co-founder of T.A.C – The Ayurveda Co; Kunal Kishore, Founder and Director of Value 360; Ajinkya Firodia, Managing Director of Kinetic Engineering.; Rikant Pittie, Co-Founder of EaseMyTrip and Director and Aparna Thygarajan, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer of Shobitam.

Abhishek More, Founder and CEO of Digikore Studios, said, "At Digikore Studios, we are exceptionally proud to be part of this pioneering venture. Indian Angels embodies the essence of innovation and the boundless possibilities of OTT platforms. It transcends mere entertainment; it signifies a movement that promises to reshape our understanding of investment. So get ready for a transformative journey that will have a profound impact on India's investment landscape and the trajectory of Indian businesses."

Expressing excitement at the launch of the show, the Jio Cinema spokesperson said, "We are thrilled to introduce Indian Angels to the world—a transformative show that transcends traditional entertainment. This innovative endeavour places investment opportunities at the forefront of your screens, democratising angel investing for all. Prepare to be inspired, educated, and empowered as you witness the dawn of a new era in business entertainment."

The inaugural episode of the show is slated for release in late October, followed by the unveiling of two episodes every week on the platform.

Indian Angels is set to make startup investing more accessible than ever for everyday people. If you've always wanted to invest in startups but felt held back by a lack of knowledge or a formal platform to assist you, this show is a game changer. It's like your chance to be a part of the action, just like the big players.

The show levels the playing field, giving everyone with the passion for investing a shot at shaping the future of exciting new businesses. It's not just another show; it's a movement that empowers regular folks to chase their investment dreams.

Stay tuned for further exciting updates about the show.