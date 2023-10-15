Kareena Kapoor, Vineeta Singh on skincare; All-round development of children with disability

Hello,

India wins by seven wickets!

The team secured its eighth World Cup victory against Pakistan, which also bumped India to the top of the points table.

In other news, Adda247 reportedly initiated a round of workforce reduction that will affect 300 employees, of which 100-150 will take place at StudyIQ Education, a UPSC-focused edtech platform it acquired in 2021.

Also, in a breakthrough, Mumbai-based Immunoadoptive Cell Therapy Pvt Ltd announced the approval of India’s first chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation. The cancer immunotherapy treatment will be used for treating B-cell lymphoma and leukaemia.

Lastly, Bollywood cult classic Kuch Kuch Hota Hai turns 25. But is Rahul still a cheater? Here’s a look back at director Karan Johar decoding a scene.

The philosophy behind Quench Botanics

An inclusive Bengaluru school

Ahmedabad beyond the World Cup

Here’s your trivia for today: Out of the eight World Cup encounters between India and Pakistan, which captain led the Indian team thrice?

Interview

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan—an advocate of natural skincare products—has forged a strategic partnership with the parent company of SUGAR Cosmetics, Vellvette Lifestyle, to become a co-owner of the skincare brand Quench Botanics.

"Quench Botanics brings my vision to life through natural skincare products that are specially tailored for Indian skin,” Khan tells YS Life.

Sustainable skincare:

Quench Botanics Co-founder and SUGAR Cosmetics Founder and CEO said the skincare brand has been in the market for 12-18 months, testing different products and trying out what really works for Indian skin.

The product range contains Korean ingredients including cica, Korean ginseng, cherry blossom extracts, avocado, bamboo water, and matcha green tea.

The three biggest selling products for Quench Botanics are avocado-based sunscreen, acne patches made of cica and the cherry blossom-based brightening moisturiser.

Education

SIS, run by the Association for People with Disability (APD) in Lingarajapuram, Bengaluru, opened its doors to both special and able-bodied children 50 years ago. It has 310 children, 80% of whom have varying disabilities that comprise locomotor, visual, hearing, speech, intellectual, and multiple disabilities.

Inclusive education:

SIS follows the Karnataka State Board curriculum in English medium and has classes from nursery to the eighth standard. However, every child follows individualised plans.

It focuses on all-round development and includes co-curricular activities and sports. The seating in all classrooms has been designed in a U-shape for better access to the teacher.

There are no specific fees charged by SIS, but it welcomes contributions. For those who cannot afford to pay, there are scholarships that offer a full ride.

Travel and Leisure

Ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, Ahmedabad has seen a massive surge in sports-led tourism. The Narendra Modi Stadium hosted the opener between England and New Zealand as well as the match between India and Pakistan.

Apart from being an important economic and industrial hub, Ahmedabad also offers an amalgam of architecture, culture, food, and more.

The culture:

The cityscape sees the co-existence of ancient mosques and mausoleums, traditional residential clusters and narrow streets, and buildings by famed architects such as Le Corbusier, Louis Kahn, and BV Doshi.

The Sidi Saiyyed Mosque was commissioned in 1573 by a leader of the Sidis, descendants of East Africans brought to India. The Sidi Saiyyed Jali was the inspiration for the design of the logo of IIM-A.

Ahmedabad has dozens of thali restaurants, but Agashiye stands apart. Its thali amalgamates all six different flavours—sweet, salt, sour, astringent, spicy, and bitter—and provides a balanced meal.

News & updates

Crypto car: Ferrari has started to accept payment in cryptocurrency for its luxury sports cars in the US and will extend the scheme to Europe following requests from its wealthy customers. The decision came in response to requests from the market and dealers as many of its clients have invested in crypto.

Need stability: International Monetary Fund countries agreed to a "meaningful increase" in the fund's lending resources by year-end as IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva warned the Israel-Gaza conflict was adding to global economic uncertainty.

Climate action: India wants to push developed nations to become carbon negative rather than carbon neutral by 2050, arguing that would allow emerging market economies more time to use fossil fuels for development needs report. India has committed to reaching the net-zero goal by 2070.

Out of the eight World Cup encounters between India and Pakistan, which captain led the Indian team thrice?

Answer: Mohammad Azharuddin. He captained the Indian team in the 1992, 1996, and 1999 World Cups.

