Krafton India launches gaming incubator for startups

﻿Krafton﻿India, the studio behind Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), has launched Krafton India Gaming Incubator (KIGI).

The initiative will focus on early-stage startups, including those at the concept or idea stage, as well as student teams and independent developers. KIGI will support 6-10 teams, with programme durations ranging from six months to one year. Selected startups will receive guidance, mentorship, and access to Krafton's tech resources.

The financial backing through the incubator programme will vary from $50,000 to $150,000, based on the specific requirements of the ventures in incubation.

"Through this initiative, we aim to enhance India's game development capabilities. We are enthusiastic about nurturing the next generation of gaming talent in the country and providing them with mentorship in alignment with the government's goal of upskilling the Indian workforce and boosting employability," KRAFTON India CEO, Sean Hyunil Sohn, said.

Noteworthy figures like Dave Curd, the current creative director of PUBG Studios and former art director of Raven Software, and Harns Kim, the current game producer at KRAFTON, Inc and former live service producer of TERA at Bluehole Studios, will be part of the mentorship and guidance teams at KIGI.

Upon completion of the programme, participants will get an opportunity to publish their products, secure venture capital funding from external investors, and receive equity investments from KRAFTON.