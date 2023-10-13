Menu
Unlocking Success: Top Insights from 'Make Your Bed' by Admiral William McRaven

1033 Stories
Friday October 13, 2023

3 min Read

The journey of life, rife with its challenges and unexpected detours, demands resilience, character, and determination. William H. McRaven's "Make Your Bed: Little Things That Can Change Your Life...And Maybe the World" offers insights from his Navy SEAL training, encapsulating ten life lessons. These lessons, though rooted in military experiences, have broad applicability, offering a pathway to a more purposeful life.

1. Begin with the Bed

Starting the day by making your bed might seem trivial. However, it acts as a catalyst for productivity. It offers an immediate sense of accomplishment, setting the stage for a day filled with achievements. McRaven emphasises that mastering small tasks paves the way for greater successes.

2. Find Someone to Help You Paddle

Life isn't a solo expedition. McRaven's SEAL training underscored the power of collaboration. Whether facing personal or professional challenges, leaning on others and fostering collective strength can make obstacles surmountable.

3. Measure by the Size of the Heart

Physical prowess or intellectual might doesn't always equate to success. Often, it's the determined and passionate individuals who outshine. Resilience and heart can outpace raw talent.

4. Get Over Being a Sugar Cookie

Facing the "sugar cookie" punishments in training, McRaven learned resilience. Drenched and covered in sand, the message was clear: embrace setbacks. Life will have its 'sugar cookie' moments; perseverance is the antidote.

5. Don't Be Afraid of the Circus

Additional challenges, symbolised by the "circus" in training, might seem punishing initially. But over time, they forge strength. Sometimes, it's the extra hurdles that equip us for future endeavors.

6. Slide Down the Obstacle Head First

Taking calculated risks can lead to rewards. Being audacious and innovative, even in the face of apprehensions, can distinguish you.

7. Don’t Back Down from the Sharks

Challenges are inevitable. Much like confronting a predatory shark, facing life's difficulties head-on is often the best strategy.

8. Be Your Very Best in Your Darkest Moments

True character isn't demonstrated in easy times, but in adversity. It's in the face of challenges that one's genuine mettle is revealed.

9. Start Singing When You’re Up to Your Neck in Mud

A beacon of hope during distress can be a game-changer. McRaven underscores the potency of optimism, suggesting that even in dire situations, a positive outlook can change the dynamics.

10. Don’t Ever, Ever Ring the Bell

Commitment is key. McRaven's narrative of the brass bell in training—a symbol of giving up—is a powerful reminder of the importance of perseverance.

