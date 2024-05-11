In the ever-evolving landscape of the global technology sector, Indian CEOs are emerging as prominent figures, spearheading innovation and reshaping the industry's future. From Silicon Valley giants to multinational corporations, these visionary leaders have not only excelled but also set unprecedented benchmarks for success.

As US Ambassador Eric Garcetti once remarked, "You can't become CEO in America if you aren't Indian," shedding light on the remarkable journey and impact of Indian executives in the tech realm. With their tenacity, intellect, and relentless pursuit of excellence, they have propelled their companies to unparalleled heights, inspiring a generation of aspiring leaders worldwide.

On National Technology Day, let's discover the top Indian CEOs who are successfully running their companies and how to do so!

5 Indian CEOs who are ruling the tech world

1) Sundar Pichai: CEO of Google and Alphabet

Google is a widely used search engine with a humungous market share of 90% according to Statcounter. Since its establishment in 1998, this company has firmly dominated the tech industry with its stronghold on search engine technology. Sundar Pichai, a graduate of IIT, joined Google in 2004 as the head of product development and management. During his tenure, he oversaw the development of various software products such as Chrome OS and Google Chrome.

Pichai was also responsible for supervising popular Google products such as Gmail, Google Docs, Google Sheets, and Google Drive. Due to exemplary performance at Google, Larry Page and Sergey Brin appointed him as the chief executive officer in 2015. Later, in December 2019, he took over as the CEO of Alphabet. According to recent data from the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Sundar Pichai is on the verge of becoming a billionaire, a feat that no non-founder tech executive has ever accomplished.

2) Satya Nadella: CEO of Microsoft

Microsoft's software products are predominately used across the globe. According to data by WifiTalents, over 1.2 billion people used Microsoft Office worldwide in 2020. The statistics also reveal that the Microsoft PowerPoint presentation tool holds a 95% market share.

Satya Nadella is an electrical engineering graduate from Karnataka who moved to the US to pursue further studies. He began his journey at the big tech company in 2000 as a vice president of Microsoft Central after working as a technical staff at Sun Microsystems. In 2009, he became the Senior VP of Microsoft Online Services. Later, he was promoted as the President of the Server and Tools Division. Under his leadership, the revenue growth increased from $16.6 billion to $20.3 billion in just 2 years.

In 2014, founder Bill Gates appointed Satya Nadella as the chief executive officer of Microsoft after Steve Ballmer stepped down. Since then, Satya has led the firm in a positive direction including notable investments in artificial intelligence, especially with OpenAI.

3) Arvind Krishna: CEO of IBM

IBM is one of the world's largest IT companies, known for producing hardware and software products. According to Macrotrends, the company's annual revenue in 2023 was $61.86 billion. Notably, Arvind Krishna, an alumnus of IIT Kanpur, joined IBM in 1990 at the Thomas J. Watson Research Centre. Throughout his tenure, he held various important roles and was appointed as the Chairman and CEO in April 2020.

Under Arvind's leadership, IBM made its largest acquisition to date with the purchase of Red Hat for around $34 billion. He has also successfully integrated artificial intelligence, blockchain technology, and cloud quantum computing into the company's operations. In recognition of his accomplishments, he was named "Most Influential Executive" of the year by CRN in 2021.

4) Shantanu Narayen: CEO of Adobe

According to Yahoo Finance, Adobe currently holds a market capital of $216.11 billion. With a staggering 33 million paid members, Adobe stands at the forefront of the software industry. Shantanu Narayen completed his Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering in Hyderabad before moving to the United States for further studies.

In his early career, Narayen worked at Apple from 1989 to 1995. He joined Adobe in 1998 as senior vice president of worldwide product development and was later appointed as the chief executive officer in 2007. During his tenure, Shantanu led the company toward the subscription business model and successfully acquired companies such as Macromedia and Omniture, which were valued at $3.4 billion and $1.8 billion, respectively.

5) Jayshree Ullal: CEO of Arista Networks

Arista Networks is a company that specialises in designing and selling multilayer network switches. They are a major player in the data centre and cloud networking space and have received numerous awards for their products. In 2021, they were awarded the "Best Product in Firewall" award by Global Infosec Awards.

Jayshree Ullal received her Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering from San Francisco State University in 1981. She started her career by working for well-known firms such as Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Fairchild Semiconductor. Later, she joined a networking startup called Crescendo Communications, which was acquired by Cisco.

Jayshree worked at Cisco for 15 years and eventually became the senior vice president of the company. In October 2008, she became the President and CEO of Arista Networks. Under her leadership, Arista Networks went public in 2014 and had a successful IPO.