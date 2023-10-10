NHPC India Releases 1.5 GW Renewable Storage Tender

National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) recently released a tender inviting bids for the establishment of 1.5 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy storage projects. This initiative, aimed at bolstering India's renewable energy sector, is open for developers until November 13.

In a significant push towards a green energy future, NHPC, India's premier hydropower company, has floated a tender for 1.5 GW of renewable energy storage projects across the country. This initiative seeks to secure firm and dispatchable power through renewable sources accompanied by efficient storage systems.

NHPC aims to enlist developers for the construction of interstate transmission grid-connected renewable projects that incorporate advanced energy storage systems. The objective is to guarantee a steady supply of 1.5 GW of renewable, dispatchable power. Developers have the liberty to select and arrange project sites anywhere within the Indian territory. The tender stipulates that projects should operate under the Build-Own-Operate (BOO) model, emphasising flexibility and autonomy for developers in project management and execution.

The corporation has committed to acquiring the renewable energy produced through these projects. This acquisition will be formalised via a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with selected developers. Under the tender's guidelines, the energy produced can be distributed to state distribution companies (discoms) or alternative beneficiaries. Remarkably, the tender falls within an open category, meaning developers can source solar cells and modules from any supplier, fostering a competitive and inclusive supplier market.

Developers interested in participating in the bid can submit proposals for combined contracted capacities ranging from 50 MW to 750 MW, in increments of 10 MW. Each project should have a minimum capacity of 50 MW. Nevertheless, for projects planned in northeastern states and special category regions, developers can bid for a minimum contracted capacity of 30 MW. The tender also accommodates developers currently working on or those who have already commissioned renewable energy power plants with untied capacities.

NHPC’s new tender for 1.5 GW renewable energy storage projects marks a significant step in India's pursuit of renewable energy adoption and sustainability. By offering attractive terms and flexibility for developers, NHPC aims to facilitate the incorporation of renewable energy into the country's power grid, promoting energy security and environmental responsibility. With the deadline for online bid submissions set for November 13, developers have a substantial opportunity to contribute to India’s green energy vision.