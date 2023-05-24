Uber boosts EV push in India with Uber Green

Ride-hailing company ﻿Uber﻿ said on Wednesday it has partnered with various electric vehicle (EV) fleet providers to offer sustainable, zero-emission rides to its customers via its offering Uber Green.

It has also signed a deal with the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) to help facilitate loans worth Rs 1,000 crore to acquire environmentally friendly vehicles like those running on clean fuels such as CNG.

Uber Green will be launched in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru starting June 2023. Its partners—﻿Lithium Urban Technologies﻿, ﻿Everest Fleet﻿, and ﻿Moove﻿—will deploy 25,000 EVs across Uber's top seven cities to catalyse the push into EV-led shared mobility.

Earlier in January, ﻿Ola﻿—Uber's main rival in India— unveiled its plan to introduce a fleet of 10,000 electric car taxis categorised as part of its 'premium' fleet selection. Uber had been piloting a similar service in some parts of Delhi-NCR.

"Going all-electric is a challenge that's bigger than Uber. We can’t do it alone," said Prabhjeet Singh, President of Uber India and South Asia. "With these industry-leading partnerships, we are matching commitment with action to help drivers go electric faster and supercharge sustainable transition in India’s ride-sharing industry," he added.

Uber said it is partnering with ﻿Zypp﻿ to deploy 10,000 electric two-wheelers by 2024. It is also partnering with Jio-BP to scale India's EV charging infrastructure.