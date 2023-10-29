Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStoryPress Release
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesPartner with UsMyStoryYS Research
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Press Release
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF

Edtech

Peak XV-backed edtech Cuemath's revenue drops 14% despite narrowing expenses

While Cuemath managed to cut down its expenses, its financials reflect a drop in business sales, hitting the topline significantly. The edtech recently sacked about 100 employees to improve efficiencies amid a challenging landscape for edtechs.

Naina Sood337 Stories
Peak XV-backed edtech Cuemath's revenue drops 14% despite narrowing expenses

Sunday October 29, 2023,

2 min Read

Edtech startup Cuemath’s consolidated net loss widened 8% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 234 crore in the financial year FY23 while the revenues took a hit of 14%. 

The company had registered a loss of Rs 216.6 crore last fiscal. The rise in Cuemath’s net loss was in line with the drop in revenues to Rs 126 crore in the financial year ended March 2023 from Rs 148 crore in the previous fiscal year. 

Between March 2021 and March 2022, its expenses grew 1.6X on the back of employee benefit costs and legal fees. However, this time around, the total expenses dropped to Rs 360 crore from Rs 369.6 crore in FY22. 

While Cuemath managed to cut down on expenses, albeit marginally, its financials reflect a drop in business sales, hitting the topline. 

Of its total income, the major earning came from teaching at Rs 119 crore. However, it decline from last year when Cuemath made almost Rs 132 crore from teaching, with the remaining coming from franchisee fees revenue, teachers onboarding fees, and sale of books. 

All other streams of revenue also remained subdued in FY23. 

Also Read
Best time to be in edtech: Infinity Learn CEO Ujjwal Singh; targets Rs 500 Cr revenue by 2025

Founded in 2013 by Manan Khurma and Jagjit Khurma, Cuemath offers mathematics-focused online learning programmes for K-12 students. 

Amid a challenging environment for K-12 (kindergarten to class 12) edtech firms, the Peak XV Partners and Alpha Wave Global-backed learning platform recently sacked 100 employees as it looks to reduce costs. 

It had sacked 100 employees in May last year as well to improve efficiencies. 

In an email, Founder and CEO Manan Khurma had told employees, “…unfortunately, our revenue and cost trajectories are still divergent from expectations, and our problems are compounded by the bad macro situation around capital availability, particularly for edtech. This means that we will have to move to a leaner team structure, in which some roles will get redundant. That exercise is being carried out today.” 

Cuemath had raised $57 million in June last year at a valuation of more than $400 million.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

3

4

5