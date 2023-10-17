Menu
News

PM Modi interacts virtually with Google CEO Pichai

Press Trust of India8180 Stories

Press Trust of India8180 Stories
PM Modi interacts virtually with Google CEO Pichai

Tuesday October 17, 2023,

1 min Read

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with ﻿Google﻿and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai virtually and discussed the technological giant's plan to participate in expanding the electronics manufacturing ecosystem in India.

The prime minister's office (PMO) said Modi appreciated Google's partnership with HP to manufacture chromebooks in India.

It said, "Prime Minister acknowledged Google's 100 languages initiative and encouraged efforts to make AI tools available in Indian languages. He also encouraged Google to work on AI tools for good governance."

Modi welcomed Google's plans to open its global fintech operations centre at the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT) in Gandhinagar.

Pichai informed him regarding Google's plans to improve financial inclusion in India by leveraging the strength and reach of GPay and UPI, it said.

He also emphasized Google's commitment to contribute to the development trajectory of India.

Modi also invited Google to contribute to the upcoming global partnership on the AI summit, which will be hosted by India in December 2023 in New Delhi, it added.

close

