ScoopWhoop: The Rise of India's Digital Sensation

In the vast realm of the digital world, several platforms stand out, shaping how millions consume content. Think of Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook, and you'll conjure images of photos, videos, and instant news updates. But in the midst of these giants, a homegrown hero has emerged, making waves particularly in India - ScoopWhoop.

Founded in August 2013, ScoopWhoop is the brainchild of six like-minded alumni from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication: Sattvik Mishra, Sriparna Tikekar, Rishi Pratim Mukherjee, Debarshi Banerjee, Saransh Singh, and Suparn Pandey. What began as a side hustle alongside their day jobs, inspired by global sensation Buzzfeed, quickly became a sensation in its own right. Their mission? Crafting content that resonates with India's diverse and dynamic audience.

Imagine their surprise when, merely three months post-launch, the platform welcomed a staggering 4 million users. Major media corporations couldn't help but sit up and take notice. Their secret sauce? Catering exclusively to the preferences of the Indian youth, with a target audience aged between 15 and 35. It's not just the numbers but the nature of the content: humorous listicles and relatable narratives that have been the key to their overwhelming success.

But, how does this digital behemoth sustain itself? Enter advertisers and sponsors. They recognised the goldmine of ScoopWhoop's extensive reach, particularly among the younger demographic, and the platform's presence on leading social media channels made this partnership even more lucrative. With its dynamic content, ScoopWhoop has successfully amassed over 4.5 million followers on Facebook, 2 million on Instagram, and a whopping 2.4 million subscribers on YouTube. Twitter, too, sees a flood of traffic from the platform’s fan base.

By 2023, ScoopWhoop had secured a commendable $7.99 million in funding. And if we peek into its financial books as of March 31, 2022, there's a healthy annual revenue of $2.49 million staring back. From a humble beginning as a side project to a massive team of 200 and counting, ScoopWhoop is a testament to the potential of homegrown content, specially tailored for its audience. The journey of these six visionaries reminds us of the incredible power of understanding your audience and the infinite potential of the digital space.