From Buffalo Girl to Dairy Mogul: Shraddha's Rs 1 Cr Journey

At the tender age of 11, Shraddha Dhawan embarked on a remarkable journey that would ultimately transform her life and her family's fortunes. She started by assisting her differently-abled father, Satyavan, in the daily chores of milking buffaloes and supplying milk to nearby dairies. Little did she know that this humble beginning would lay the foundation for a flourishing enterprise that is worth Rs 1 Crore today.

By the time she was just 13 or 14 years old, Shraddha had already absorbed the intricacies of the buffalo trading business, from the art of milking buffaloes to shrewd negotiations with traders. Her dedication and innate business acumen were evident even at this young age.

Fast forward to today, at the age of 24, Shraddha holds an MSc in Physics and is the proud owner of Shraddha Farm, situated in Nighoj village, Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra. This farm has evolved into an impressive two-storied buffalo shed housing 80 buffaloes, and it is a symbol of her relentless pursuit of excellence.

Shraddha's transformation from buffalo trading to dairy farming was a gradual and well-thought-out process. She wisely reinvested her profits into expanding her cattle inventory, avoiding the need for loans. By 2017, her farm boasted 45 buffaloes, and she focused on enhancing the quality of milk, employing meticulous feeding strategies that resulted in higher market rates.

Not stopping there, Shraddha diversified her business endeavors. She ventured into vermicomposting, producing a substantial 30,000 kg of vermicompost per month, marketed under the brand CS Agro Organics. Moreover, she established a biogas plant that utilises buffalo slurry to generate electricity, effectively making her dairy farm a zero-waste business.

One of the most remarkable aspects of Shraddha's journey is her commitment to sustainability and efficiency. Her farm optimises costs by procuring fodder at the lowest prices and carefully tracking traders selling buffaloes at reduced costs, resulting in significant savings.

But Shraddha's impact extends beyond her business success. She conducts both online and offline training programs, sharing her knowledge and experience with others eager to follow in her footsteps.

In the last fiscal year, her dairy, vermicompost, and training businesses collectively generated an impressive revenue of Rs 1 Crore, a testament to her unwavering determination, vision, and hard work.

Shraddha Dhawan's story is an inspiration to all, proving that with passion, perseverance, and a strategic mindset, even the most humble beginnings can lead to extraordinary achievements. Her journey from buffalo trading to dairy empress is a testament to the power of dreams and the indomitable spirit of entrepreneurship.