Meet Smog Dog: The Robot Detecting & Tracking Air Pollution Sources

Air pollution is a severe environmental issue that affects people globally, reducing the average world life expectancy by 2.2 years. In cities like Ohio and New Delhi, companies notoriously contribute to pollution without facing penalties. The innovative “Smog Dog” aims to address this concern through a tracker that identifies pollution points of origin.

What Smog Dog Does: Tracking Pollution at Its Source

The Smog Dog robot is designed to trace particulate matter pollution from its source using sophisticated detection technology. With the integration of wind speed and direction detectors, it can follow the pollution trail effectively, providing invaluable data for environmental monitoring and pollution control efforts.

Development Process: Overcoming Challenges

Constructed using a Raspberry Pi, PM sensor, webcam, motor driver, two DC motors, and a custom-made wind direction and speed sensor, Smog Dog is a testament to ingenious design and functionality. The team encountered challenges, like a malfunctioning wind and speed sensor, prompting a redesign of this crucial component. Initially, a drone was planned, but time constraints led to the creation of a land robot, offering a compelling proof-of-concept within 24 hours.

Proud Achievements: A Proof-of-Concept for Societal Benefit

The team is immensely proud of bringing Smog Dog to life, a concept that not only showcases technological innovation but also promises significant societal benefits. This creation is not just a technological achievement but a potential game-changer in the fight against pollution.

Knowledge Gained: Learning Through Innovation

Throughout the Smog Dog development process, the team acquired valuable skills and knowledge in design, sensor creation, and using Viam, essential tools and knowledge areas that would be crucial in refining and advancing the project further.

Future Endeavors: Sky’s the Limit

The next development phase for Smog Dog is integrating drone technology. A drone-based Smog Dog will further enhance its capability to monitor and trace pollution, providing a more comprehensive view of environmental health and pollution sources in various settings.

Smog Dog is a promising venture built with cutting-edge technology and a vision for a cleaner, healthier environment. With its ability to detect and track pollution at the source, it stands as a beacon of hope and inspiration for environmental enthusiasts and activists. As it evolves, incorporating advanced technologies like drones, Smog Dog is set to become an indispensable tool for pollution control and environmental conservation efforts worldwide.