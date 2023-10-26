State Bank of India: From Local Footprints to Global Imprints

State Bank of India (SBI), India's most prominent banking institution, stands as a testament to trust and commitment, both within and beyond Indian shores. With roots running deep in the diverse terrains of India, SBI proudly serves a remarkable 48 crore customers . The bank's local dominance is evident with 22,405 branches, a robust 65,627 ATMs, and a dedicated 76,089 CSPs (Customer Service Points), ensuring financial accessibility even in the remotest corners

Regional Breakdown:

Rural Regions : 8,042 branches, 10,260 ATMs, and 54,470 CSPs

: 8,042 branches, 10,260 ATMs, and 54,470 CSPs Urban Areas : 4,010 branches, 23,198 ATMs, and 9,652 CSPs

: 4,010 branches, 23,198 ATMs, and 9,652 CSPs Semi-urban Zones : 6,514 branches, 19,972 ATMs, and 10,781 CSPs

: 6,514 branches, 19,972 ATMs, and 10,781 CSPs Metro Hubs : 3,839 branches, 12,197 ATMs, and 1,186 CSPs

Global Outreach and International Partnerships:

SBI is not confined to India's borders. The bank has successfully established 235 international offices across 29 countries , marking its global prominence and commitment to expanding its services to the Indian diaspora and other global customers.

Tech-Savvy Banking - Embracing the Digital Age:

Digital transformation is reshaping the banking landscape, and SBI is at the forefront with over 6 crore users on its innovative digital platform. The system's resilience is evident, handling a peak of 12,300 transactions per second . Moreover, SBI has a substantial digital footprint with a 22.83% share in mobile banking transactions by number and a significant 20.89% transaction value share.

Market Leadership - The Numbers Speak:

In the competitive banking sector, SBI's supremacy is clear. They command a 22.99% share in deposits and 19.68% in advances. Moreover, SBI influences a significant 26.25% of the debit card spends market and boasts a 29.90% share of ATMs across India.

State Bank of India remains more than a bank. It's an emblem of unwavering trust, innovation, and dedicated service, embedded in India's ethos and extending its reach globally.