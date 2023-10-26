Menu
Swiss-Asia Holding exits ABFRL, sells entire stake for Rs 207 Cr

The shares were sold at an average price of Rs 212.50 a piece, taking the deal size to Rs 206.82 crore.

Press Trust of India
Thursday October 26, 2023,

1 min Read

Financial services company Swiss-Asia Holding on Wednesday offloaded its entire 1.03% stake in Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) for Rs 207 crore through an open market transaction.

Swiss-Asia Pte through its affiliate Griffin Growth Fund VCC sold the shares of ABFRL on the NSE.

According to the block deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Griffin Growth Fund VCC disposed of 97,33,098 shares, amounting to a 1.03% stake, in ABFRL.

The shares were sold at an average price of Rs 212.50 a piece, taking the deal size to Rs 206.82 crore.

At the end of the September quarter, Swiss-Asia Holding, through its affiliate Griffin Growth Fund VCC, owned 1.03% stake in ABFRL, shareholding data pattern showed with the ﻿Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)﻿.

Meanwhile, these shares were acquired by US-based Cresta Fund at the same price.

Following the stake sale, shares of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd fell 1.21% to close at Rs 211.60 per scrip on the NSE.

In January this year, the board of ABFRL appointed Ananya Birla and Aryaman Vikram Birla as its directors.

Edited by Megha Reddy

