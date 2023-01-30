Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsSheSparksTechSparks MumbaiMSME weekBrand Residency
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

ABFRL inducts Ananya Birla, Aryaman Vikram Birla as directors

By Sujata Sangwan
January 30, 2023, Updated on : Mon Jan 30 2023 14:39:13 GMT+0000
ABFRL inducts Ananya Birla, Aryaman Vikram Birla as directors
Ananya Birla's company Svatantra has crossed $1 billion in AUM. Meanwhile, Aryaman’s experience includes entrepreneurship, VC investing, and professional sport.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

The board of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (ABFRL), at its meeting held on Monday, inducted Ananya Birla and Aryaman Vikram Birla as directors. 


“The ABFRL platform is now poised for a new wave of exponential growth. Ananya and Aryaman’s individual achievements in their chosen fields and early success with their independent entrepreneurial ventures set them up well for larger responsibilities," Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman, Aditya Birla Group said. "Their nuanced understanding of new-age business models and emerging shifts in consumer behaviour will infuse fresh energy to the board of ABFRL.”

Kumar Mangalam Birla

Kumar Mangalam Birla , Chairman, Aditya Birla Group

ALSO READ
Aditya Birla Group’s TMRW acquires majority stake in 8 fashion brands
Ananya and Aryaman were recently inducted as directors on the board of Aditya Birla Management Corporation Pvt Ltd, the apex body that provides strategic direction to the Aditya Birla Group’s businesses. 

Ananya’s first company, Svatantra Microfin Pvt Ltd, which she founded at the age of 17, claims to have crossed $1 billion in Asset Under Management (AUM) and has grown at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 120% (2015-2022). Svatantra, which has over 7,000 employees, also acquired Micro Housing Finance Corporation Ltd in 2018. 


She is also the founder of the design-led home decor brand Ikai Asai. 


On the social front, Ananya has co-founded the mental health organisation Mpower, and advocates the need for conversations around mental health in India. She is also the founder of the Ananya Birla Foundation which researches mental health and its social impact. 


Meanwhile, Aryaman’s experience includes entrepreneurship, VC investing, and professional sport. As per a release, Aryaman is closely involved with several businesses of the Aditya Birla Group. In consultation with the Group Chairman, Kumar Mangalam Birla, the company said he is actively championing the group’s foray into new-age businesses. Aryaman helped incubate the Group’s D2C platform, TMRW, and is a director on its board. 


His maiden entrepreneurial foray was in the hospitality business. Aryaman is also spearheading the Group’s venture capital fund, Aditya Birla Ventures.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Zoomcar’s profits tumbles 54%, though total income grows over 100% in FY22

Fraud cannot be obfuscated by nationalism: Hindenburg on Adani "loot"

29 quotes from Plato, the Father of Western philosophy

Swytchd, Snitch, Moat School raise early-stage capital

Daily Capsule
Budget 2023: Expectations from India Inc
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Manu Jain quits Xiaomi after nine-year tenure

Sunstone announces its first ESOP buyback worth Rs 18 Cr

Delhivery scales its engagement with D2C brands

Swytchd, Snitch, Moat School raise early-stage capital

Edtech unicorn Physics Wallah to hire 2,500 employees across verticals

Infibeam's CCAvenue to process Digital Rupee transactions