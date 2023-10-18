Menu
News

Vedanta explores tie-ups with Japanese companies to set up semiconductor fab

The electronics manufacturing hub has the potential to attract hundreds of SMEs and create more than one lakh jobs, Vedanta said.

Press Trust of India8184 Stories
Vedanta explores tie-ups with Japanese companies to set up semiconductor fab

Wednesday October 18, 2023,

2 min Read

Indian conglomerate Vedanta Group on Tuesday said it is exploring collaborations with Japanese technology companies as it continues with its plan to set up a semiconductor fab in Gujarat.

Vedanta's semiconductor and display business Global Managing Director Akarsh K Hebbar, during the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit roadshow in Japan, had said that it is a $80 billion opportunity for companies willing to come and invest in the electronics manufacturing hub in Gujarat.

"He (Hebbar) outlined Vedanta's ambitious plans to establish semiconductor and display fabs in Dholera SIR, Gujarat, and invited Japanese companies to partner with Vedanta in helping build the country's first electronics manufacturing hub in the state," the statement said.

Hebbar also pointed out that the hub has the potential to attract hundreds of SMEs and create more than one lakh jobs.

"There is a $80 billion opportunity for companies willing to come and invest in this electronics manufacturing hub, and Vedanta will be the anchor for Japanese companies interested in investing in India," Hebbar said.

Late last year, Vedanta Group firm AvanStrate Inc, headquartered in Japan, signed agreements with 30 Japanese technology companies to foster the development of India's semiconductor and glass display manufacturing ecosystem.

Japan is also the second Quad partner after the United States to sign an agreement with India for the joint development of the semiconductor ecosystem and maintain the resilience of its global supply chain.

With around 100 semiconductor manufacturing plants, Japan is among the top five countries to have a semiconductor ecosystem.

Earlier, Vedanta had formed a joint venture with Taiwanese electronics manufacturing giant Foxconn, which announced plans to invest $19.5 billion in setting up a semiconductor wafer fabrication plant.

Both firms have announced that they will invest in setting up electronic chip plants in India separately, but they are yet to announce the name of their technology partner.

Edited by Suman Singh

