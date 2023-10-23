"We have helped startups raise more than Rs 7-8 crore worth of investments. So, that's the return on investment I'm looking at. And I'm reaching out to all entrepreneurs in this room and hopefully outside; you need to be in Rajasthan, simple as that,” said Amit Purohit, Program Manager at iStart, DoIT&C, Government of Rajasthan, at TechSparks 2023 in Bangalore.

India’s most influential startup-tech conference was an opportunity for industry experts and government officials to share their insights on entrepreneurship, investment, and the power of networking.

The panel discussion, on ‘Venture Building for Potential Category Leaders’, featured Purohit and Takahisa Ohira, Head of the Asia Region at Deloitte Tohmatsu Venture Support. It offered a glimpse into the transformative journey from entrepreneurial vision to tangible success, focusing on Rajasthan's thriving ecosystem and support from the Japanese government to help Indian startups.

Focusing on collaboration and growth

Ohira opened the discussion with an engaging perspective on the Indian startup ecosystem. He highlighted the tremendous potential for growth and collaboration between Indian and Japanese startups.

Ohira expressed his admiration for the rapid pace of growth in the Indian startup landscape, emphasising his mission to support startups across various categories. His fondness for fintech was evident, but he made it clear that his commitment extended to diverse sectors, including healthcare and agritech.

Purohit, meanwhile, provided a compelling narrative of his journey from the US and Dubai to India. His story was one of passion and a deep commitment to making a change in his community. He fell in love with the government sector during his tenure with CarDekho, realising that it held immense potential to drive positive impact. He spoke about his rewarding work with the Department of Information Technology & Communication (DoIT&C), GoR and proactive support from the government, enabling them to make a significant impact.

His words underscored the remarkable opportunities that Rajasthan offers to entrepreneurs. He emphasised the inclusive nature of iStart Rajasthan, the flagship initiative of the Department of Information Technology & Communication (DoIT& C), Government of Rajasthan, which has nurtured entrepreneurs from diverse backgrounds and regions.

The panel discussion was an interactive exchange of insights and experiences. It provided a roadmap for emerging entrepreneurs and showcased the transformative power of mentorship, networking, and government support.

A call to action

The discussion was a celebration of innovation, entrepreneurial spirit, and the power of government support. Purohit's call to action for entrepreneurs to explore opportunities in Rajasthan was a testament to the state's commitment to nurturing startup talent.

The event, a call to action, showcased the potential for collaboration between industry experts, government initiatives, and entrepreneurs, creating a fertile ground for innovation and economic growth.

In the ever-evolving entrepreneurial landscape, this panel discussion left attendees with more than just insights—it left them with an invitation to be part of a transformative journey in Rajasthan and beyond.

In the backdrop of TechSparks Bangalore, a diverse cohort of startup founders from the iStart Rajasthan program engaged in meaningful conversations and networking. Notable figures among them included Bhargavi Rathi, Founder and CEO at Digital Go Where Pvt Ltd, and Gaurav Singhal from Modulus Technologies. The event also featured Prachir Beriwal, a driving force behind Dooper Health Technology Pvt Ltd, as well as Ramjivan Jangid, who represented JIVANM. Meghraj Sutha, hailing from Localities Community Private Limited, was among the participants, alongside Narendra Banjara, CEO at Skoolern, and Chirag Goyal of Vigorus Healthtech Private Limited.

The roster also included Vibhav Vyas, of Yellow Haze Sustainable Technologies Pvt Limited; Yug Dave, of MyEra Technologies Pvt Ltd; and Abhijeet Saxena, of MyRupaya Contentedge Private Limited.

Amid the bustling event, the iStart booth became a point of convergence, sparking curiosity among attendees. Here, organic conversations unfolded, spanning various aspects of startup ventures. These interactions underscored the openness of these entrepreneurs to engage, share insights, and gain new perspectives.

Ohira’s commitment to facilitating cross-border collaborations set him apart. His goal was to connect Indian startups with Japanese investors and aid Indian entrepreneurs in entering the Japanese market. This international perspective was pivotal, emphasising the global reach of Indian startups and their immense potential for attracting investments from abroad.

Deloitte Tohmatsu Venture Support's decision to establish a branch in Bangalore, with Ohira personally relocating to lead this initiative, underscored the significance of the Indian startup landscape and Deloitte's commitment to fostering innovation and growth.

In the dynamic landscape of entrepreneurship, Ohira's international vision and dedication to the Indian startup ecosystem painted a promising picture of collaboration and growth. His contributions to the panel discussion shed light on the pivotal role of partnerships, mentorship, and international engagement in shaping the future of startups in India and beyond.