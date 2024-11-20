Startup news and updates: Daily roundup (November 20, 2024)

FUNDING NEWS

Taqtics raises $1.2M in seed fundraise

Taqtics, a SaaS platform for retail and restaurants, has raised $1.2 million in seed funding led by Sprout Venture Partners and Capital-A.

“With this funding, we are doubling down on innovation, including leveraging AI and automation to simplify retail operations. Our mission is to digitally transform how retail and QSR brands manage their day-to-day operations across locations,” said Yuyutsu Sharma, Co-founder of Taqtics.

The funding, which also witnessed participation from Java Capital, will be used to streamline its retail store operations, expand its product capabilities, strengthen its presence in key markets and add AI-drive analytics for retail and QSR chains.

“The pressure to ensure operational consistency across numerous locations is immense. Taqtics provides an innovative solution that simplifies oversight while driving efficiency,” said Sahil Gupta, Partner at Sprout Venture Partners.

Taqtics, a product of Peachy Technologies, offers an all-in-one platform that provides real-time store audits for compliance tracking, employee training and SOP management, and simplified visual merchandising.

Other news

Blinkit adds Decathlon products to all its pincodes

Zomato’s quick commerce arm Blinkit has launched Decathlon products in all operational cities.

Customers can now get sports and gym equipment, winter essentials, yoga needs, travel bags and apparel for men and women, noted Albinder Dhindsa, CEO, Blinkit in a post on X.

Decathlon is now available on Blinkit!



Netcore Cloud expands partnership with Google Cloud to expand AI capabilities

Marketing technology provider Netcore Cloud has expanded its partnership with Google Cloud to elevate its product discovery, AI-powered search, merchandising and customer engagement marketing platforms.

The expanded partnership will enable brands to deliver a hyper-personalised experience to boost customer retention and revenue growth, it said in a statement.

This collaboration is a part of Netcore Cloud’s efforts to double its ARR by 2027 and expand its footprint across North America, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

Circle FC concludes demo day for the K-Startup Centre India 2024

Business accelerator The Circle: Founders Club concluded its demo day for the K-StartupCentre India cohort at The Circle Work in Millennium City Center, Gurugram.

The event showcased ten South Korean startups across sectors including IoT, edtech, HRtech, sustainability, cybersecurity, and F&B to explore and expand into the Indian market.

During the four-month programme, the startups signed over 20 MoUs, went through 500+ hours of mentoring, had more than 200+ one-on-one meetings, and participated in 10+ top-tier conferences in India. The event itself witnessed participation from over 150 participants including startup founders, investors, and industry leaders.

(This article will be updated with the latest news throughout the day.)