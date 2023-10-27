Menu
News

Vodafone Idea will make significant investments to roll out 5G network: Birla

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea (VIL) will make significant investments to roll out 5G network and expand 4G coverage in the coming quarters, billionaire industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla said on Friday.

Press Trust of India8215 Stories
Vodafone Idea will make significant investments to roll out 5G network: Birla

Friday October 27, 2023,

1 min Read

Friday October 27, 2023,

1 min Read

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea (VIL) will make significant investments to roll out 5G network and expand 4G coverage in the coming quarters, billionaire industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla said on Friday.

Birla, Chairman of the Aditya Birla group, which is one of the shareholders of the troubled telco VIL, was speaking at the inaugural session of India Mobile Congress.

"In the coming quarters, Vodafone Idea will initiate significant investments in order to roll out 5G networks and further expand 4G coverage across the country. Moreover, the company is determined to realise the government's vision of establishing a robust supply chain in critical and emerging areas, including Open RAN (Radio Access Network)," he said.

Further, Birla said this endeavour will enable innovative Indian companies to design both hardware and software for the global markets.

"India's digital ecosystem stands on the brink of unprecedented growth," Birla said.

